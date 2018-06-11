Are you loving your partner truly or smothering them?

news

If you think you are in a loving relationship, you may want to think again, take a step back and ask yourself if the relationship is as truly loving as you think it is.

This is because sometimes what one partner perceives as a loving and heartfelt gesture, another might see as ‘too much’.

To a partner, some things may feel like expressions of commitment and undying devotion, but to the recipient of those actions, it could be seen as overdoing things, and having a choking presence.

This is basically what smothering is about.

Smothering in relationships refers to a situation of imbalance in couples ideas when it comes to acceptable ways of showing love and devotion.

Some partners wish to spend every single waking moment with the love of their lives, whereas others need a lot of personal space as well.

This doesn’t mean that the latter’s love is any less, just that they have different emotional needs and a different manner of expressing them.

The conflict

Now this is where the problem lies; when you insist that your partner must spend too much time with you than they actually have to, your partner might start to resent your ever-looming presence and may soon start to feel smothered by you.

How to know you are the smothering your partner

If your partner is withdrawing, note that it could be a sign of needing some personal space. When you see this, don’t jump into a fight and start accusing them of not wanting to spend time with you. Ask yourself; am I suffocating my partner? That’s the difference between being a sensitive partner and one that’s not.

Body language is also key. Always be on the lookout for bodily hints from your partner. Don’t be too much of a checker. Give your partner breathing space.

Being in a relationship with you does not mean their whole 24 hours, seven days belongs to you.

Don’t be that partner who smothers your partner and the relationship to an end.