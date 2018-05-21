Anita, Ajibola's wedding pictures are bright and lovely

news

If you ever need a dose of brilliance and a slice of heaven today, all you need is check out the memories created from from Anita and Ajibola's big day in Lagos.



On May 19 2018 as the captivating couple walked down the aisle in Lagos on the same day the royal wedding was happening in England, their love story reaches another chapter spilling with vivid colours, strong beautiful emotions and glorious moments.

Taking their vows in front of family and friends, the smashing bride in her gorgeous off-shoulder wedding dress which had a plunging sweetheart neckline; and her groom in his dapper blue suit paired with a black butterfly bow-tie looked exactly like an ideal image of perfection with their dazzling smiles and happy faces.



To capture all the moments the couple will treasure forever was Klala Photography company who did a remarkable job preserving the happiness of that big day for us all to savour and share in the beautiful vibes of the couple's big day.

Check the gallery above for all the magical moments from the bride and groom's exciting wedding day.