Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun release pre-wedding photos

Adeniyi Johnson Toyin Abraham's ex-husband releases pre-wedding photos

Rocking matching white, tastefully tailored traditional outfits, Johnson and Seyi will leave you believing in second chances.

  • Published:
Adeniyi Johnson and new bae, Oluwaseyi Edun play

Adeniyi Johnson and new bae, Oluwaseyi Edun

(Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's official! Toyin Abraham’s ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson is set to get hitched for the second time.

The actor shared the happy news via his Instagram page today, Sunday, April 15, 2018, and with it, super sweet pre-wedding photos of himself and his wife-to-be, fellow actor, Seyi Edun.

ALSO READ: Toyin Aimakhu's estranged husband refutes poisoning, baby mama rumours

Rocking matching white, tastefully tailored traditional outfits, the pair will leave you believing in second chances.

 

In one of Johnson's posts, the actor alluded to the fact that some comments made about their marital plans were far from kind.

This might be expected considering the highly publicised split from his ex, Toyin.

 

The fact that the comments on the posts were turned off, proves as much but in his own words, "Their comment got us laughing.. God will heal all wounds o."

God seems to have healed his! Big congrats to the happy couple.

Adeniyi Johnson and Toyin Abraham

Recall that Adeniyi Johnson's marriage to Toyin Abraham packed up in 2015, in a highly publicised scandal, which allegedly stemmed from infidelity.

Adeniyi Johnson and Toyin Aimakhu play

Adeniyi Johnson and Toyin Aimakhu

(informationng)

 

Despite the fact that Johnson apologised and begged Toyin for reconciliation, we figure there is merit in the saying, "once beaten, twice shy."

However, Toyin moved on with Ebony Life CEO, Seun Egbegbe, in an equally highly publicised relationship that ended up as a disaster.

Toyin Aimakhu and husband  Adeniyi Johnson play

Toyin Aimakhu and husband  Adeniyi Johnson

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: Toyin Aimakhu "I still love Adeniyi Johnson" actress gets candid

And although Toyin's fans pleaded and prayed for the pair to reconcile, the actress made it clear that both incidences had scarred her for life.

Thankfully, Johnson has found his second chance at happily ever after and we hope that Toyin does the same.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Xerona Duke Donald Duke's daughter weds beau, Dj Caisebullet
2 Nuptials Delightful pictures from Stephanie & Soji's traditional Igbo...bullet
3 Goodluck Jonathan Ex-president's daughter & husband celebrate 4th...bullet

Related Articles

Photo Of The Day Toyin Aimakhu looks stunning in Red!
Photo Of The Day Toyin Aimakhu is irresistible, gorgeous
Toyin Aimakhu "I abused drugs, not ashamed to say it" actress says
Toyin Abraham Actress announces engagement on Instagram?
Pulse List 10 Nollywood actresses whose marriages have crashed
Pulse List 5 Celebrity couples who have separated
Adeniyi Johnson Actor almost lost his life in ghastly accident
Toyin Aimakhu Actress opens up on drug abuse and depression
Toyin Abraham Actress says she's not lucky when it comes to love
Adeniyi Johnson Identity of actor's new babe revealed

Relationships & Weddings

Terkuma with his bride, Mngohol
Too Sweet Physically challenged man rides bride-to-be down the aisle
My girlfriend wants just sex but I want a committed relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend wants just sex but I want a committed relationship
5 signs that your boo is wasting your time
Love & Romance Is there a relationship between cheating and wealth?
My husband has become really bad after just 8 years of marriage
Relationship Talk With Bukky My husband has become really bad after just 8 years of marriage