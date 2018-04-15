news

It's official! Toyin Abraham’s ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson is set to get hitched for the second time.

The actor shared the happy news via his Instagram page today, Sunday, April 15, 2018, and with it, super sweet pre-wedding photos of himself and his wife-to-be, fellow actor, Seyi Edun.

Rocking matching white, tastefully tailored traditional outfits, the pair will leave you believing in second chances.

In one of Johnson's posts, the actor alluded to the fact that some comments made about their marital plans were far from kind.

This might be expected considering the highly publicised split from his ex, Toyin.

The fact that the comments on the posts were turned off, proves as much but in his own words, "Their comment got us laughing.. God will heal all wounds o."

God seems to have healed his! Big congrats to the happy couple.

Adeniyi Johnson and Toyin Abraham

Recall that Adeniyi Johnson's marriage to Toyin Abraham packed up in 2015, in a highly publicised scandal , which allegedly stemmed from infidelity.

Despite the fact that Johnson apologised and begged Toyin for reconciliation , we figure there is merit in the saying, "once beaten, twice shy."

However, Toyin moved on with Ebony Life CEO, Seun Egbegbe, in an equally highly publicised relationship that ended up as a disaster.

And although Toyin's fans pleaded and prayed for the pair to reconcile, the actress made it clear that both incidences had scarred her for life .