The couple tied the knot on April 17, 2013.
With an Instagram post the actor and director says:
Wow!!! Time flies!!! 5 years already!!! 5 awesome years has passed since I said those 2 words "I do" at His altar to "my miracle" "my " my PFL, "my twinsoul" "my realest gee" @floxyokey ....thanks for being real. 5years that has brought forth these our little angels...love them scarra!!!! To the Almighty, all praise, thanksgiving, honour are yours now and forever...no contesting! To the years to come, I continue to put God before us and ask Him to help us continue to "mar" "age" with love. Amen. Style by @chechemartin Photography by @fotogenesphotography
On her Instagram page, the actress writes:
"Happy anniversary baby @iyke_okey
"Five years ago you held my hand and asked me if I wanted to go on this marital journey with you and without hesitation, I screamed an unapologetic YES!!!! Five years later, like oliver twist…. I want some more… I want another 5years, 10years, 50 years…lets go baby…
"Although I am a bit nervous sometimes because I know say your old age go tough… but make we dey go small small she…. Lollllll….. Love you OBIM @iyke_okey."
Congratulations to the pair who tied the knot on April 17 2013. Their wedding is blessed with two kids.