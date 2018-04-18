news

Nollywood actors, Florence and Iyke Okechuckwu celebrate their 5th wedding anniversary on April 17 2018.

With an Instagram post the actor and director says:

"Wow!!! Time flies!!! 5 years already!!! 5 awesome years has passed since I said those 2 words "I do" at His altar to "my miracle" my PFL, "my twinsoul" "my realest gee" @floxyokey....thanks for being real."

On her Instagram page, the actress writes:

"Happy anniversary baby @iyke_okey

"Five years ago you held my hand and asked me if I wanted to go on this marital journey with you and without hesitation, I screamed an unapologetic YES!!!! Five years later, like oliver twist…. I want some more… I want another 5years, 10years, 50 years…lets go baby…

"Although I am a bit nervous sometimes because I know say your old age go tough… but make we dey go small small she…. Lollllll….. Love you OBIM @iyke_okey."

Congratulations to the pair who tied the knot on April 17 2013. Their wedding is blessed with two kids.