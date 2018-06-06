Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Here are photos from Michael Okon's traditional wedding in Imo state

Michael Okon Here are photos from actor's traditional wedding in Imo state

The actor and the love of his life took their traditional wedding party to Imo state and had the day of their lives over there!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actor, Michael Okon and his sweetheart, Kosi Obialor's traditional wedding has held in Imo state and it was a things of cultural elegance!

Actor, Michael Okon's traditional wedding holds in Imo play Michael Okon and Kosi Obialor smile at their lovely traditional wedding in Imo state. (LIB)


The had the beautiful celebration of love over the weekend that ended on June 2nd 2018 and their amazing photos from the ceremony can be found in our gallery above.

ALSO READ: See Mo'Cheddah's stunning photo from traditional wedding

Pre-wedding pictures

Recall that Michael and Kosi released some stunning prewedding photos just days before their traditional wedding held, and they were just perfect.

Actor, Michael Okon's traditional wedding holds in Imo play Kosi Obialor smiles happily on her traditional wedding day with actor, Michael Okon in Imo state. (LIB)


The photos were themed after the popular 1990 American movie, "Pretty Woman" which was directed by Garry Marshall and features Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.


Pulse Weddings wishes Michael and Kosi all the best for the other expected wedding ceremonies  to come, and their beautiful marriage after that.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 For Women Here are 5 major ways to become more attractive to menbullet
2 Dora Akunyili You need to see these colourful photos from her...bullet
3 Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Advice This is why it's good to keep your relationship private
McShayn’s Love Thread Is it wise for partners to live together before marriage?
Pulse Weddings These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in New York is everything!
Relationship Talk With Bukky Is it a mistake to fall in love with someone online?
Dating & Romance 5 things to never share on a first date in 2018
Relationships Do you need your partner's consent to make serious life decisions before marriage?
For Women Here are 5 major ways to become more attractive to men
Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby mama is untrustworthy; can I marry her for my kids' sake?
Dora Akunyili You need to see these colourful photos from her daughter's Igbo traditional wedding
Relationship Talk With Bukky We're engaged but his family doesn't think I'm good enough

Relationships & Weddings

Happy lovers
Relationship Advice This is why it's good to keep your relationship private
5 things that ruin Valentine's day for couples
McShayn’s Love Thread Is it wise for partners to live together before marriage?
These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in NY is everything!
Pulse Weddings These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in New York is everything!
Troubled.
Relationship Talk With Bukky Is it a mistake to fall in love with someone online?