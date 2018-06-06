news

Actor, Michael Okon and his sweetheart, Kosi Obialor's traditional wedding has held in Imo state and it was a things of cultural elegance!



The had the beautiful celebration of love over the weekend that ended on June 2nd 2018 and their amazing photos from the ceremony can be found in our gallery above.

Pre-wedding pictures

Recall that Michael and Kosi released some stunning prewedding photos just days before their traditional wedding held, and they were just perfect.



The photos were themed after the popular 1990 American movie, "Pretty Woman" which was directed by Garry Marshall and features Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.



Pulse Weddings wishes Michael and Kosi all the best for the other expected wedding ceremonies to come, and their beautiful marriage after that.