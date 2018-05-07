Ife & Ayo wedding day is filled with all the love & joy imaginable

Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

A Lagos wedding filled with all the love & joy imaginable

Pulse Weddings Ife & Ayo's nuptials: Filled with all the love & joy imaginable

Theirs is a happiness so uncommon, so communicable.

  Published:
Image
Huge cheers to beautiful couple, Ayo and Ife on their exciting wedding day in April, 2018.

Pictures from the pair's Lagos party show an urban, classy ceremony filled wiht bright, positive vibes and a joy hardly containable.

Pictures from their ceremony are in the gallery above and they will absolutely warm your heart.
______________
Credit:

Aso oke - @houseofasooke
Make up and gele - @oteniaramakeovers
Beads - @fungok_signature
Handfan - @houseofasooke
Shoes - @duneshoess
Planner - @bukolaamana
Photo - @klalaphotography

