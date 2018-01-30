Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

7 strange things men find attractive in women.

Who knew anyone would ever find stubbornness attractive in a woman?

The weird things men love about women

It is quite easy to guess what men generally find attractive in women-  a pretty face, nice curves, good manners, and every other thing nice.

While we could go on mentioning the great, endearing attributes that almost every man would be attracted to in a heartbeat, we've also discovered, from research and questioning guys, that there are some weird things that men love about women, things you would never have guessed or imagined.

Some of these things are 'special' personal preferences, and some are a bit common among men... but they are all weird none-the-less.

Below, we list seven weird things men find attractive in women - watch out for number 3 and 4!

1. Weakness

Not weakness in the sense of being unable to stand up and speak for yourself, or being spineless but as Francis puts it "I like it when my girl calls me to help her solve riddles, lift stuff or provide answers to things that confuse her. I think it's so cute. Makes me feel like a man"

All men love to have their ego stroked once in a while, right?

play Watching a woman make up is so fascinating for some men (The Atlantic)

2. Applying makeup

From the way men complain about women wasting time with makeup, it's quite strange to discover that some men actually love watching them apply it.

Foundation for a relationship on fleek, maybe?

3. Stubbornness

Okay. This is straight up weird AF. Who loves a stubborn woman, right?

Well, Chibuzor says "I love stubbornness in a woman... I don't know why, I can't explain it, I just do."

It's probably about the thrill of conquering and subduing her. We guess.

play Sometimes, being goofy is what makes him so crazy about you (Pinterest)

4. Stretch-marks

Never thought the word stretch-mark and attractive would ever be used in the same sentence but some guys actually find stretch marks attractive.

They say it's something about loving a woman "despite her imperfections."

Fair enough.

play There's something about women that wear glasses (Tumblr)

5. Wearing glasses

This is quite common and very understandable - women in glasses are usually very good looking.

Why this makes our list is because women who wear glasses sometimes fear they are unattractive because of that.

If only you knew how gorgeous those frames make you look!

play Men also find a women most attractive when they have no make up on (Musings of a makeup artist)

6. No make up

"I just like it when she can feel comfortable around me without makeup. I feel she needs to know that with or without makeup, I find her gorgeous" says Ibidapo.

7.Clumsiness

While it is cool to be well-behaved, comported, and calm, quite a number of guys have also shown interest in women with clumsy, goofy sides - those who are not always serious or uptight and can make those crazy faces for selfies.

