7 things women do that men find so romantic

Men are often considered the less emotional, less romantic of the genders; but that's not to say men do not have feelings or emotions; or that they do not find anything romantic.

Many men may have mastered the act of acting unromantic and deeply burying their emotional sides, but you can still reach out and appeal to the romantic side of men by doing one or more of the things listed below.

If you didn't know, here are seven things you do for you boo that he finds so romantic:

1. Changing your outfit.

Men are “visually oriented specimens,” says psychologist Ronald Goldstein, PhD, a marriage counselor in Pennsylvania USA. [Well, it something we all know already, anyway]

That's why dressing for his tastes — rather than just your own — every once in a while can have a big effect.

If he always compliments that lovely black dress you have, then wear it for him.

2. Physical touch

Well, this just had to be there, right?

Barbara De Angelis, PhD, author of ‘Secrets About Men Every Woman Should Know’ believes that simply touching and showing physical affection in your day-to-day activities are reassuring actions and can remind him that you love and appreciate his body.

So apparently, every man has a bit of physical touch as their love language and these are things to do to explore this to the maximum.

3. Flirtation

No matter how long the relationship has been for, men in relationships are taught to know that they can’t stop chasing, wooing their woman and really, it is a cycle that needs to be kept up by mutual effort from the women, too!

If he’s ‘wooing’ and continually making you feel special with his actions, best believe he would love it if you flirted back.

According to Goldstein: "Corny as it sounds, if the woman puts a note in his briefcase or just to say how much she's looking forward to having sex that night, it can really make a guy's day."

4. Framing a picture

Yeah, there are loads of photos of you both in your mobile phone, laptop and other gadgets but one for his table at work, for his study or workspace at home does not sound bad now, does it?

5. Take him out on a date

Everything that is monotonous will likely lose the spark it once had. If your relationship is tilted to the side of him taking you out every time, you need to switch things up occasionally and do him the favour, too!

You can achieve maximum effect with this by making the date a planned surprise – a text one hour to the end of work sounds great if you know he has already planned to go home early to just chill.

Make him spend the night out with you instead and give him the treat of his life. I don’t think he’s going to be complaining of a ruined night if you do this right.

6. Taking serious interest in his passion

If you take an active, obvious interest in the things that fire him up and stir his passion, it likely that he’s going to stay passionate about you too!

7. Deep convos

Instead of the usual surface-level stuff, "how was your day," "have you eaten," yada-yada-yada, you should actually focus on opening up more during the time you have together for real, meaningful conversations that will add value and more love to your lives.