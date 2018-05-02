5 wrong ways to apologise to a partner

How not to apologise when you offend your partner.
Here are the wrong ways to apologize:
It doesn’t matter if this person once did the same thing to you. When apologizing, no need to mention that.
That you have been good for so long does not excuse you from apologizing and doing it right when you have messed up.
An apology doesn’t mean anything if you say it with attitude. People notice it if your words are “I’m sorry” but your tone is “Screw you.” The words aren’t enough. Tone is everything.
Accept responsibility instead of blaming it on the shitty day you had at work – people have terrible days everytime and never take it out on their partners. Don’t blame it on alcohol or mood or other things either.
Just take responsibility for your actions.
Don’t try to downplay what you did. All the talking in the world won’t minimize the pain you caused the other person. You can’t get someone to rationalize away their feelings.