5 wrong ways to apologise to a partner

5 wrong ways to apologise to a partner

How not to apologise when you offend your partner.

  • Published:
5 wrong ways to apologise to a partner
Nobody is perfect and it’s OK to make mistakes and offend your partner. However, the manner of your apology, and not just your decision to apologise will determine whether or not you’re forgiven, and whether your relationship will move forward or hit a snag at that stage.

Here are the wrong ways to apologize:

1. Point out they once did the same thing

It doesn’t matter if this person once did the same thing to you. When apologizing, no need to mention that.

2. Remind them of how good you’ve been

That you have been good for so long does not excuse you from apologizing and doing it right when you have messed up.

3. With a nasty tone

An apology doesn’t mean anything if you say it with attitude. People notice it if your words are “I’m sorry” but your tone is “Screw you.” The words aren’t enough. Tone is everything.

4. Laying blame on something else

Accept responsibility instead of blaming it on the shitty day you had at work – people have terrible days everytime and never take it out on their partners. Don’t blame it on alcohol or mood or other things either.

Just take responsibility for your actions.

5. Making it out to be a smaller deal

Don’t try to downplay what you did. All the talking in the world won’t minimize the pain you caused the other person. You can’t get someone to rationalize away their feelings.

