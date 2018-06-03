Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

How to know a partner who loves you for the wrong reasons

5 ways to know a partner who loves you for the wrong reasons

There's so much deceit in the dating game; how do you spot someone who loves you only for the wrong reasons?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Do they really love you as they claim play

Do they really love you as they claim
How do you know someone who's with you for the wrong reasons?

Truth is, there seems to be too many relationships existing for the wrong reasons, and some being proposed on the grounds of untrue emotions.

A rich guy takes his time, wondering if indeed the many girls saying they love him actually love him, or if it's the financial reward they would be getting from him that they love.

Many women have found out, a bit too late, that what some guys only really loved about them, was the idea of feeling up, and filling up their voluptuous bodies.

play Both men and women are guilty of having wrong motives for relationships. (Readrism)

The bigger problem in all these is that, many of these people who love for the wrong reasons are very good pretenders and you do not get to know their true intent until you give in and it’s maybe too late.

So, in the midst of all these deceit, how do you determine someone who loves you for the wrong reasons?

While only a proper consideration of your personal situation will give you the perfect answer that suits you, this inconclusive list below will go a long way in pointing out someone who just might be with you for the wrong reasons:

1. Greatly-imbalanced efforts

You’re the one really  invested in working hard to make things work between you both.

play They lied about their feelings for you. (Lovequotemessages)

2. The relationship has an end date

Maybe he’s only hanging around till that pregnancy in you turns into a baby he can hold, and he’ll be on his way. For good.

Or she's waiting to get that promotion at work and dump your backside, because [obviously] that was why she hunted you down and made you fall in love with her -  for the career benefits attached to being with you.

3. Underwhelming sex

Especially if they do not find you attractive and are with you only because of social standing and/or money. Why bother improve the sex when they have a side partner that actually meets that need.

play They might not even be attracted to you at all. (Madamenoire)

4. They act right only to get sex

And of course, they withdraw significantly once they’ve had their itch scratched.

Only to return with affection and sweet words when else konji  is in the body.

5. They demand too much money

Financial gain is one of the biggest reasons why people fake emotions, just to get with someone.

If your spouse/partner treats you like a personal ATM, that could actually be why they are ‘in love’ with you

