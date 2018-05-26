Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 ways to know a man hasn’t truly moved on from his ex

For Women 5 things he does when he's not over his ex

If he is still hung on his former lover, you will know by the tips below!

  • Published:
Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups play

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For some guys, rebound relationships are better than ‘mourning’ the loss of a previous relationship.

Whereas ladies would allow themselves go through the motions that come after a breakup, many guys would rather go into another relationship to avoid going through that process, and also to prove that they have moved on from that former relationship.

3 ways people ruin perfect relationships play It hurts to know that a guy never loved you; and is only using you to get back at someone else (Afterjujuman)


Sadly, that is not always the truth, and below are the signs that’ll make you know that your boyfriend only used you as a rebound; he hasn’t really moved on from that his ex.

1. He keeps mementos

People only deliberately hold on to memories if they are truly, really precious.

So if your boyfriend has something from that ex-girlfriend which he treasures so much, something is definitely wrong.

If he’s trying to forget her, he won’t be keeping that shirt she left behind at his place before they broke up.

He’d have tossed that thing long ago.

How Valentine's is celebrated around the world play If he keeps pictures, clothings or other memories, you ave to wonder; why is he holding on to them if he means to forget about her? (Blog)

2. He's trying too hard

Ok, agreed, this might be a bit difficult to detect but it happens.

In a bid to show that they have truly moved on, guys sometimes do extra in a new relationship than they would normally do.

Overdose of care, attention, numerous gifts, plenty selfies that always end up on their social media pages.

This would be so cool if they were doing it because they actually mean it. But that’s the problem – they actually don’t.

3 things lovers should never get tired of doing for each other play If he's trying too hard, it could be for reasons that have nothing to do with you (Image of Love)

 

ALSO READ: The top 5 signs that your partner is about to ghost on you

3. He talks too much about her

This is totally wrong, too. And it is a very easy pointer to the fact your boyfriend probably took you as a rebound relationship.

4. He hates her

This is meant to be a good thing, right?

Your partner hates his ex so bad. He’s always talking about how terrible she was, and how badly-behaved she was and how he’s glad that that chapter of his life is over.

But what if that is just reverse psychology in motion?

Get rid of skepticism and undue worry about your partner play When he says he hates his ex, he could actually be trying to mask his true feelings (Gurls)


What if he still loves her and means the direct opposite of every bad stuff he says about and the negative emotion he shows towards her.

5. Comparisons

If he belittles your beauty, efforts, care, cooking, lovemaking and basically makes you feel insignificant, he could be comparing to that ex he is still hung on and you keep falling short every time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthybullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looksbullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like himbullet

Related Articles

Love Tips Why self-assessment is important in romantic relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend no longer pays me attention like he used to
Relationship Tips 5 habits that men find attractive in women aside looks
Relationship Talk When does cheating become unacceptable?
Kanye, Kim Kardashian-West American couple celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Pulse Weddings These fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's Yoruba ceremony will thrill you!
For Men 3 romantic ways to let your woman know you love her
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girl wants to leave because I’m not confrontational enough
Relationship Talk Why would women rather endure abuse than date broke men?
Pulse Weddings Bimpe, Bidemi's nuptials bubble with happiness, uniqueness

Relationships & Weddings

May D
May D Singer proposes to Swedish girlfriend
Relationship Talk When does cheating become unacceptable?
Should married couples even consider threesomes?
Love Tips Why self-assessment is important in romantic relationships
Unhappy woman.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend no longer pays me attention like he used to