If you are a good listener, generous with your time, very empathetic and you somehow get stuck in a one-sided relationship, you’d need to look for a way to get out before it’s too late.

The end game is to cut off such partner if they have proven to be irredeemable takers of everything you have to offer but offer nothing in return.

Understandably, you may not want to ghost on them or be confrontational about it, so here are ways to get out of such one-sided relationship:

1. Slow down your response time

Because they have proven to only care about you enough to reach out when they need something or the other, you need to stop responding to every text right away.

Two can play the game. If they’re never there for you, no need being there for them, too.

2. Be extremely busy

Only make time for people who give you energy and uplift you. It’ll be disappointing to be in a relationship with someone who does not give you their time when you would literally cancel everything to be there for them.

To make your way out of the relationship without being obvious about it, deny them of your time, too.

They won’t like it, and if you do this regularly at times when it’ll be well felt by them, you can get that breakup you want.

3. Don’t answer the phone right away

You don’t have to pick up the phone each time they call. If they typically only call when they’re in the middle of an emotional meltdown, or they need to have sex or ask for some other favour, deny them the pleasure of being there to gratify that selfish need.

4. Make them see how selfish they are

If your partner has a track record of never being there for you and you have communicated this for so long and nothing changes, you need to make him or see how hurtful their actions are.

How do you do this? Demand their presence at some function or occasion over and over again, knowing fully well that from past records, they’ll likely not come through.

This is to arm yourself with substantial proof when you decide to dump them for being not caring enough and shirking their emotional responsibility.

5. Tell them

And, of course, you can just tell that guy or babe that they’re self-involved, and drain you of energy.

If your relationship never gives but takes and takes from you, it is not ideal. When you give so much emotional energy, you are supposed to get it back.

If not, it’s not worth it. And you need out ASAP.