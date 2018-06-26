Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 ways to be a great partner when your significant other is grieving

Relationship Tips 5 ways to be helpful to a grieving partner

Whether it is a shared loss or the loss suffered by only one partner, here are ways to get through those trying times together as a couple:

  • Published:
5 ways to be helpful to a grieving partner play

5 ways to be helpful to a grieving partner

(FFLS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When you are married or in a serious relationship, your life and your partner’s become merged to the extent that their victories are yours to celebrate and their losses, to some extent, yours to bear.

And here’s the thing about life as a couple; it won’t always be a bed of roses. There will be trying times which could be as traumatizing the loss of a loved one.

Singer Dbanj’s recent loss of his 13-month-old son under tragic circumstances is an example of some of the curveballs life could sometimes throw at people.

Whether it is a shared loss or the loss suffered by only one partner, such as the loss of a aged parent or family member, here are ways to get through those trying times together as a couple:

1. Feel the grief

Watching your partner grieve could be painful to watch but you have to let them. There are many health issues, both physical and mental, that arise from not grieving. If it affects you too, make space to grieve in your own way.

She's perfect but she doesn't have a university education; should I continue with her? play It's OK to allow your partner feel the grief. (Bonobology)

 

2. Offer support

Be there to show support. Create an avenue to talk about it as soon as it’s possible to do so. Sometimes just being there and sitting with them is enough.

And sometimes talking about it is needed. Be the one who listens closely when they need to air their grief. Ask questions and show your care.

ALSO READ: 5 struggles of dating an unexpressive partner

3. Don’t judge how they grieve

It’ll be insensitive to judge how they choose to express their hurt. People mourn in different ways and it is OK to let your partner purge those hurtful emotions in a manner they know best. If it’s not threatening their life or health, let them be. Being there to show support is all they need you for.

This is how to know you are not ready for a relationship play Know when to seek professional assistance for them. (Shutterstock)

 

4. Professional support

Sometimes clinical evaluation and help will be needed as grief could turn into depression. If your partner seems to not be recovering well from the loss after a considerable amount of time, it may be time to suggest professional medical assistance.

5. Be prepared for resurgent grief

On special days such as holidays, birthdays and anniversaries which remind your partner of that loss, they will likely remember and feel the acute pain again. Make plans for those days ahead of time.
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationshipbullet
2 About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seenbullet
3 Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to grow your...bullet

Related Articles

Relationships 5 struggles of dating an unexpressive partner
Relationship Talk With Bukky My man left me for another woman, how do I get him back?
Tunde, Wunmi Obe Veteran artistes celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
Relationship Talk With Bukky She says she loves me but she doesn't show it
Love Tips What emotional intelligence means and how it helps relationships
Relationships 5 struggles of dating someone with a poor sense of humour
Relationship Issues Sure ways to spot an emotionally abusive partner
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married girlfriend wants me to impregnate her; I'm just so confused
Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington "Game of Thrones" stars tie the knot in Scotland!
World Cup 2018 This pre-wedding shoot is a tribute to the Super Eagles; it's such a winner!

Relationships & Weddings

The struggle of not being liked by your partner's parents.
Relationships 5 struggles of dating an unexpressive partner
My boyfriend’s ex wants to snatch him from me.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My man left me for another woman, how do I get him back?
Tunde, Wunmi Obe celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
Tunde, Wunmi Obe Veteran artistes celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
5 signs she is using you to get over her ex
Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriend