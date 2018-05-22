Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 things that interfere with sex in a long-term relationship

Love & Romance 5 things that'll interfere with your sex life in a long-term relationship

Here are five things to watch out for, because they are the likeliest to wreck your sex life.

  • Published:
I really need help to stop this habit. play 5 things that interfere with sex in a long-term relationship (Revistajovemeadultocristao)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the early days of a relationship/marriage when the pleasurable possibilities of sex are first discovered, a couple would likely not be able to keep their hands off each other. But as time goes on, things often change.

For many people who have been together for a considerably long period, no longer would the need to do it be passionately pursued as they once did, and things that used to get pushed to the side so as to make sex happen would rather be done several times over before sex is even considered.

When couples intentionally put wedges between them and the pursuit of sexual satisfaction with their partners, it could be because of a lack of great sexual experiences, and of course that begs for a need to revive that dying sexual connection.

Your partner wants more of your attention. Be sensitve to this play The need to connect sexually is always passionately pursued in the early days (Madamenoire)


And in that case, each partner needs to communicate openly and allow the red embers of passion to burn bright again in their relationship.

But for couples who are yet to get there, here are five things to watch out for, because they are the likeliest to wreck your sex life

1. Children

Oh, of course! The kids, too, will likely come between you, your partner and that lovely sexual energy brimming in your relationship before the kids came into the picture.

For many couples, this is one of the biggest interference they find to push aside the most; and there’s a likelihood that your relationship will get to this point, too.

2. Work

Soon enough, work will threaten to come to the fore of your mind and sex pushed far, far behind. The race for promotions, to catch that contract and all other work-related stuff will seem more important than pursuing sexual gratification or paying attention to your partner’s need for it.

Is education important in choosing a boo? play Soon enough, work will threaten to come to the fore of your mind and sex pushed far, far behind. (BWM)

 

ALSO READ: Celibate or not, you should talk about sex in your relationship

3. House chores

With little kids and busy schedules and family obligations which many young couples always have to juggle at the same time, it’d be unsurprising if most of your spare time is spent of clearing the mess made by the kids, and doing chores you’ve been pushing aside as you rush out of the house from Monday to Friday.

4. Sleep schedules

Whereas at the beginning of the relationship, you both didn’t mind doing it at any time of the day regardless of who was home all day and who came back late in the night, later in that your relationship, you’ll discover that if your schedules don’t fill the same time frames, nobody stays up, waiting for the other anymore.

And of course, the sex surely becomes interfered with because, let’s face it, even early morning quickies here and there won’t cut it.

Text messages to send to your bae on Valentine's day play You might also become really engrossed in in the use of several social media platforms that the time you would for sex would rather be spent on social media. (Blackboard)

 

5. Social media

At some point you might also become really engrossed in the use of several social media platforms that getting it on won’t be as appealing to you as following trends

You should never let anything interfere

That these things will threaten to interfere and interrupt the sexual connection with your  partner does not mean you have to allow them. You’ll need to make adjustments here and there and know when to tweak and modify things, but ensure to never let that sexual spark be doused.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn
(Ayoola Adetayo)

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looksbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like himbullet
3 Royal Wedding Is Meghan Markle the first ever mixed race royal bride...bullet

Related Articles

For Women 3 things he does when he’s not ready for marriage
Relationship Talk With Bukky Do I have to tell my boyfriend that I've once been pregnant?
Love & Romance Celibate or not, you should talk about sex in your relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky Why do I feel bad for dumping my toxic boyfriend?
Relationship Talk With Bukky I met someone I love more than my spouse; what should I do?
Royal Wedding This black choir's performance at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nuptials is spectacular
Relationship Talk With Bukky She only likes chatting; she never picks my calls
British Royal Wedding 'Markle Debacle' puts palace in a spin
Ajebo Comedian, girlfriend release pre-wedding pictures
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend hates me but I still want to marry her

Relationships & Weddings

Lovers
For Women 3 things he does when he’s not ready for marriage
I'm not physically or emotionally attracted to my boyfriend.
Relationship Talk With Bukky Do I have to tell my boyfriend that I've once been pregnant?
Exquisite pictures from Anita, Ajibola's big day in Lagos
Pulse Weddings Here are exquisite pictures from Anita, Ajibola's big day in Lagos
Learning communication is one great trait everyone needs to have
Love & Romance Celibate or not, you should talk about sex in your relationship