Five pictures of Omawumi Megbele looking all gorgeous and majestic at her traditional wedding ceremony in Warri.
The singer and her baby daddy have been legally married since 2015 and have two amazing kids before deciding to perform the traditional wedding rites at the Omawumi's hometown in Warri, Delta state.
On her big day, the fantastic singer decides to hold nothing back, showing out in three fabulous outfits and slaying in each of them.
Here are five of the bride's most stunning looks that we won't be forgetting in a hurry.
