Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 stunning pictures of Omawumi from her traditional wedding ceremony

Omawumi 5 stunning pictures of singer from her traditional wedding

Five pictures of Omawumi Megbele looking all gorgeous and majestic at her traditional wedding ceremony in Warri.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Omawumi's traditional wedding stunning and gorgeous looks. play

Omawumi's traditional wedding stunning and gorgeous looks.

(Instagram / George Okoro)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Omawumi's traditional wedding with Tosin Yusuf has held on Saturday, January 13, 2017.

The singer and her baby daddy have been legally married since 2015 and have two amazing kids before deciding to perform the traditional wedding rites at the Omawumi's hometown in Warri, Delta state.

On her big day, the fantastic singer decides to hold nothing back, showing out in three fabulous outfits and slaying in each of them.

Here are five of the bride's most stunning looks that we won't be forgetting in a hurry.

1. Rocking this marvel by Mai Atafo

play Omawumi looking Marvellous in this Mai Atafo outfit on her traditional wedding day. (George Okoro)

2. Omawumi's second stunning look

Omawumi and Tosin Yusuf's traditional wedding holds in Warri, January 2018. play Omawumi and Tosin Yusuf rocking yoruba outfits on their traditional wedding day (George Okoro)

ALSO READ: Singer's traditional wedding holds in Warri

3. In her terrific third outfit

Omawumi#emo#4oCZ##s 3rd look! . .. . #TOY18 #DestinationWARRI #PulseWeddings #PulseNigeria

A post shared by Pulse NG (@pulsenigeria247) on

4. Omawonder

play Omawumi Megbele is now Mrs Yusuf after her traditional wedding ceremony with Tosin Yusuf in Warri, January, 2018. (George Okoro)

5. That glow

play Omawumi on several shades of glitters on her traditional wedding day in Warri. (George Okoro)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Put A Ring On It How to tell that your girlfriend is ready to be your wifebullet
2 Love & Sex When sex can become too much in a relationshipbullet
3 Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm an introvert; how do I keep my...bullet

Related Articles

Omawumi Singer's traditional wedding holds in Warri
Omawumi Waje is super excited as singer holds traditional wedding ceremony
Love At First Sight My 1st date & wedding introduction was on the same day - Facebook user
Love & Sex When sex can become too much in a relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm an introvert; how do I keep my extrovert man from walking away?
Put A Ring On It How to tell that your girlfriend is ready to be your wife
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm not physically or emotionally attracted to my boyfriend
Relationship Dilemma How to know you're engaged to the wrong person
Single Pringle 5 things that prove that being single isn't always terrible

Relationships & Weddings

Omawumi and Tosin Yusuf's traditional wedding holds in Warri, January 2018.
Omawumi Singer's traditional wedding holds in Warri
Omawumi and baby daddy set traditional wedding date
Omawumi Waje is super excited as singer holds traditional wedding ceremony
This Nigerian couple had their introduction on their first date.
Love At First Sight My 1st date & wedding introduction was on the same day - Facebook user
For Brides The perfect wedding gown for your body type