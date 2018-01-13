news

Omawumi's traditional wedding with Tosin Yusuf has held on Saturday, January 13, 2017.

The singer and her baby daddy have been legally married since 2015 and have two amazing kids before deciding to perform the traditional wedding rites at the Omawumi's hometown in Warri, Delta state.

On her big day, the fantastic singer decides to hold nothing back, showing out in three fabulous outfits and slaying in each of them.

Here are five of the bride's most stunning looks that we won't be forgetting in a hurry.

1. Rocking this marvel by Mai Atafo

2. Omawumi's second stunning look

3. In her terrific third outfit

4. Omawonder

5. That glow