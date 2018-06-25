Pulse.ng logo
5 simple things you two can do to grow your relationship

What makes for a healthy romantic relationship differs from couple to couple.

5 simple things you two can do to grow your relationship play

Lupita N'yongo and Chadwick Boseman

(Bra Perruci)
For any relationship to grow strong and stay strong, you need to put in some work.

Although love is the foundation of any happy romantic relationship, love is not enough. In order to have a healthy relationship, both parties have to be willing to work on it. Below you’ll find 5 ways to keep your relationship strong.

1.Take an interest in what interests them

My husband loves to golf and watch all sports on television. I had no interest in sports. Eventually, I realized how much he did for me and with me. One day I decided to take golfing lessons and watch sports with him.

READ ALSO:6 small changes you can do to make big changes in your life

2. Learn what pleases your partner sexually

 Make it clear that his pleasure is your pleasure, and you want to discover everything about what turns him on. He’ll be happy to have you experiment with him.

3. Practice gratitude

Don’t take your partner for granted. Keep a journal of the loving deeds your partner does. Practice gratitude together while riding in the car or taking a walk. One person states what they are grateful for and the other follows. Continue taking turns until you’ve exhausted every possibility. Your relationship will thrive.

READ ALSO: Five things men should do to guarantee sex from their wives or girlfriends?

4. Freedom

Being in a relationship requires connectedness and aloneness. It’s a great feeling when you can maintain your freedom and independence while also remaining deeply connected to your partner.

5. Get a Mentor

This is, and has been, my first move when I hit a challenge in my life, that feels greater than my capacity to overcome it. Find the world’s best expert in that particular area, and read their books, have a number of 1-on-1 sessions with them, and attend all of their workshops etc.

