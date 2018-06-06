Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 signs that you are not ready to be in a relationship

5 signs that you are not ready to be in a relationship

The only reason you should be in a relationship is that you are ready for it.

How to manage expectations in your relationship play Signs that you are not ready to be in a relationship. (Ashley Batz/Bustle)
No matter what your dating and married friends tell you, and regardless of all attempts to pair you with someone, the only reason you should be in a relationship is that you are ready for it.

If you are not, don’t allowed yourself be pushed into it because that could be a disaster waiting to happen.

So, how would you know you are not ready for a relationship?

1. You just don’t want to

Sometimes you just don’t need connection and that’s really just fine. For no reason, you just don’t see the need to be in a relationship except the one you have with yourself and that is really just fine.

Son’t let anyone shame or force you into anything.

2. Other aspects of your life

You want to concentrate on other aspects of your life and you should. Work might be getting hectic, school could be taking up all of your extra time or some other aspect of your life may require so much attention that would make it difficult to get into a balanced relationship at that point of your life.

Better single than in a relationship where the other partner craves attention that you cannot give.

ALSO READ: Ladies, 5 major ways to become more attractive to men

3. Hung over an ex

If you have not completely moved on from a past relationship, you  are not ready for another.

Until you are physically and mentally done with your ex, there is no point trying to snag the next.

4. Commitment issues

For healthy relationships, commitment is key on several levels. If you know for a certainty that you're not ready to dedicate fully to someone else, you're probably not ready for a relationship and you shouldn’t have to do it just because everyone is in a relationship.

5. You don’t love yourself

If you have serious insecurities and character defects that you are unhappy with and require work, you may want to take your time doing the required self development needed instead of jumping into a relationship.

This is because that issue that’s left unchecked could be the bane of your partner’s time in that relationship. Why not work on it beforehand?

