5 petty things that can break relationships

Love Thursday 5 petty things that can break relationships

Five things you should watch out for instead of overlooking and underestimating their destructive powers.

  • Published:
(Curl Centric)
Relationships break for many reasons. Some big,  some small. Some reasonable,  some unreasonable. Some unbearable,  and some just plain petty.

When there is an irreconcilable difference that effort and communication could not solve for partners, it is understandable if they split on the basis of such difference but sometimes, some issues are, on paper very easy to overcome and partners would normally be expected to work their way around such issues.

Unfortunately, such seeming little problems have been known to sometimes overcome flourishing relationships.

Here are five of such issues that you should watch out for instead of overlooking and underestimating their destructive powers.

1. Stressing over time of phonecalls

If they said they’d call at 11:30 but it’s 11:45, making a fuss over that little time difference may not be so sensible. Repeatedly stressing over such little details may devolve into bigger issues such that eventually, it would become difficult to believe that the root of all the animosity in the relationship is just a phone-call delayed by 15minutes.

2. Cleanliness

Every couple squabbles about cleanliness. It’s almost inescapable that you’ll scold your partner for dirty underwear that’s been left on the floor for a week. However, realizing that one partner is always going to be cleaner than the other is key.

So make a little adjustment, a little here and there

How did we forget that love is in the little things?

3. Small amounts of money

Invariably, every relationship eventually gets to a point where partners loan money from each other, do stuff for each other that require pay-backs and all that.

Be careful to not be the partner that never pays back. And on the flipside, be the partner who also knows better than to react ridiculously every time their partner owes them money.

(HWM)

4. Expecting them to be friends with your friends

Your partner is going to have some friends you’re not crazy about. You’re going to have some friends he’s not crazy about. To expect one another to become best friends with all of your friends is unrealistic, and setting yourselves up for some major fights.

5. Keeping score

Strong couples in healthy relationships don’t keep score or try to prove that one is the 'better' partner.

The moment you start keeping score, you’ve stopped viewing the two of you as a unit and you’ve started looking at this as you versus him.

