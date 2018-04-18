5 non-sexual ways to spice up your sex life

news

Because sex does not start in the bedroom and foreplay actually begins way before you plant that first kiss or initiate that first touch; there are non-sexual ways to spice up your sex life with your partner.

What this means is that sexual satisfaction in romantic relationships is not only affected by overtly-sexual acts. There are actions which are ‘non-sexual’ in nature but play a huge part in how explosive and lit the sex life of a couple would be.

According to YouTube relationship vlogger, Uwanma Odefa, here are 5 ways to spice your sex life with these non-sexual acts.

1. Your looks

If you have been in a relationship or marriage for a while and have become too lax or unbothered about how your body looks and feels like, it is time to begin to take it a little more seriously.

This does not have to be something drastic, it could just be something little like a new hairstyle your partner likes, a kind of dressing your girlfriend likes… anything that increases your partner’s attraction to you.

2. Compliments

Never be too stingy to give compliments to your partner. Do not be too insensitive to changes in their hair, or their efforts to look better in their body and appearance.

Regularly appreciating your partner, giving compliments is key because it makes your partner feel good about themselves, and that ego boost is great for your sex life.

Someone who knows that you think that he or she is hot will be more relaxed in the sack, and this makes things easier and more fun.

3. Revisit the past

People in relationships often tend to become too comfortable with their partners to the point where they stop doing the things that attracted those partners to them in the first place.

In order to keep that sexual spark in place, you need to know the sexy acts, brain-bursting moves and magical words to hold on to, no matter how grown developed and advanced you may become since when the relationship when first began.

4. Work out together

Working out together does not just make you both more toned and healthier, it also has a bearing on your sexually active you’ll be. Working out increases the bond between you and your bae because that’s some extra time you’ll be spending together.

5. Personal hygiene

Body odour, mouth odour and others will always have a negative impact on your sex life, no matter how long you have been with your partner in a relationship.

To get more insight into these tips on how to really enjoy an undyingly-sexual relationship with your partner, just check out the video above where Uwanma brilliantly addresses the issue.