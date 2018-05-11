5 basic things that makes every woman irresistible

news

Why are there babes that aren't particularly good-looking but guys just get drawn to? Because attraction and being irresistible is not only about looks and outward appearances.

And what are the things that makes a woman irresistibly attractive to men? We list five of these below.

1. Kindness

There’s this thing about women being intrinsically caring and kind and possessing an affectionate trait.

So if she’s really kind and nice to everyone, men find such women irresistible.

2. Intelligence

There is something so sexy about a woman who is witty and can own her own in thoughtful conversations. If she’s great at street smarts, has a sense of humor, and emotional intelligence, that’s really irresistible.

ALSO READ: 5 basic things that makes every man irresistible

3. Great looks

This is still a killer trait every time. Possessing just a fine face and nothing else might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it will still draw men in.

A gorgeous, pretty face is always irresistible.

4. Confidence

Women who have found that perfect blend between humility and a pride in themselves are usually pleasing and irresistible.

It is possible to find a balance between humility and self confidence. You can value yourself without belittling others. Women who have a grasp of this reality have a sort of appeal about them that men can hardly say no to.

5. Positivity

There is nothing sexier than a woman who is happy with herself, happy with life… just happy. A woman who has had her fair share of ups and downs but realizes that there’s still power in laughing often, radiating joy and gladness, and beams this positivity into your day and that of everyone around her.