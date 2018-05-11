Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 basic things that makes every woman irresistible

For Men 5 basic things that makes every woman irresistible

Great looks and four other things that make women irresistible.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 non-sexual ways to spice up your sex life play 5 basic things that makes every woman irresistible (Video Blocks)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Why are there babes that aren't particularly good-looking but guys just get drawn to? Because attraction and being irresistible is not only about looks and outward appearances.

And what are the things that makes a woman irresistibly attractive to men? We list five of these below.

1. Kindness

There’s this thing about women being intrinsically caring and kind and possessing an affectionate trait.

So if she’s really kind and nice to everyone, men find such women irresistible.

play When a woman is witty and can hold her own in interesting, intellectual conversations with other women and men alike, it is really attractive.

 

2. Intelligence

There is something so sexy about a woman who is witty and can own her own in thoughtful conversations. If she’s great at street smarts, has a sense of humor, and emotional intelligence,  that’s really irresistible.

ALSO READ: 5 basic things that makes every man irresistible

3. Great looks

This is still a killer trait every time. Possessing just a fine face and nothing else might not mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it will still draw men in.

A gorgeous, pretty face is always irresistible.

Questions to ask before getting into a relationship with anyone play Great looks always win as well. (Self)

4. Confidence

Women who have found that perfect blend between humility and a pride in themselves are usually pleasing and irresistible.

It is possible to find a balance between humility and self confidence. You can value yourself without belittling others. Women who have a grasp of this reality have a sort of appeal about them that men can hardly say no to.

5. Positivity

 There is nothing sexier than a woman who is happy with herself, happy with life… just happy. A woman who has had her fair share of ups and downs but realizes that there’s still power in laughing often, radiating joy and gladness, and beams this positivity into your day and that of everyone around her.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Talk Bethany Meyers says being married to Nico Tortorella...bullet
2 Dating Tips 5 basic things that makes every man irresistiblebullet
3 Sex With Food 6 foods that can give you better orgasmbullet

Related Articles

McShayn's Love Thread Why it is important to support your partner's dreams
Relationship Talk With Bukky My ex broke my heart but I still can't get over her
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend sees no good in me; is this a healthy relationship?
Relationship Talk Bethany Meyers says being married to Nico Tortorella doesn’t change the fact that she’s queer
For Women 5 main reasons why men lose interest in relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky She's perfect but she doesn't have a university education; should I continue with her?
For Guys 10 ways to know she's a keeper
For Men 4 major reasons why women lose interest in relationships
Nigerian Weddings 10 funny, weird experiences from Naija nuptials
MET Gala 2018 2Chainz proposes to girlfriend on red carpet

Relationships & Weddings

Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding
Pulse Weddings Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful traditional ceremony
How grooms invite their side chicks to their wedding.
Pulse List 7 things unique to Yoruba weddings
Being with a guy that still stays with his parents is not such a big deal
McShayn's Love Thread Why it is important to support your partner's dreams
My girlfriend wants just sex but I want a committed relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky My ex broke my heart but I still can't get over her