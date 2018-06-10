news

To 'friendzone' is an act most women are familiar with; one that many have applied on a number of occasions for varying reasons.

The term is used to explain a situation where someone wants to be more than friends with another, but the other person is satisfied with being just friends and refuses to entertain the idea of a romantic relationship.

Ladies are more used to doing this, and of course, there is always a reason for friendzoning a guy.

While there are understandable reasons for doing this,- she could be unattracted to the guy in a romantic way - there are also some ridiculous reasons given by babes when friend-zoning a guy...

1. "I know too much about you"

One would expect women to feel comfortable with a guy who no longer has secrets from them, right?

Funny enough, some see this as a reason to not say yes to a friend who hopes to become more than friends.

It's ironic that woman want a guy that hides nothing but say no to the one that has shown them everything about himself - past and present.

2. "You're too nice"

This is pretty hard to explain too, considering how women generally pine for a guy that will treat them with affection, love and kindness.

3. "You know too much about me"

If a guy knows all the good and bad things about you and still feels he wants you despite all that, then you can be sure he has thought about it and has no qualms with those things, right?

Also, women want a guy who would take them the way they are... someone who recognises the past is the past and would love them regardless.

So while it's not necessarily wrong, it is surely ludicrous to say the least when a babe gives this as her reason for friend-zoning someone who truly loves her.