3 ways to love your partner better during Ramadan

Ramadan is upon us again, the blessed month considered by Muslims as a great opportunity to get closer to Allah and strengthen your faith. But your faith is not the only thing that can get stronger in this season, you relationship can, too!

Your relationship/marriage can benefit greatly from this one month, as the intimacy and bond will become ever stronger if you live by the rules below:

1. Pray together

Take every opportunity you get to pray together. In this one month, the 5 pillars of prayer will be upheld more steadfastly than ever and who’s better to share this period with than your boo?

This affords you the opportunity to not just spend time together, but to also stand together in prayer.

And sincerely, in a period as this [and even beyond], this is really good for your relationship.

2. Less social media

The way social media affects relationships negatively has been mentioned again and again, and it cannot be overemphasized that time spent with y our boo is actually more valuable than time spent poring over social media pages that don’t mean much in the long run.

So during Ramadan, learn to withdraw a little from TV and social media and instead spend the extra time you’ll create with your boo having real conversations and spending quality time together that may have been impossible by the over-activity of the previous months.

3. Iftar dates

There’s actually no reason not to be romantic with your spouse during Ramadan!

One way to do this is to spice up your evenings with occasional dates in the one month that the fast will last for.

Whatever you do, always strive to selflessly make the best of your relationship in all seasons and at all times.