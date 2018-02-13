3 things that need to change at Nigerian weddings.

news

Where a Nigerian wedding holds, you can be sure that the fun will be unlimited.

If there is anything Nigerian weddings are known for, it is the loud celebrations, flamboyantly gorgeous attires and a rich mix of the traditional and the contemporary; great food, solid rhythms and unmeasured dosages of fun.

Over time, sadly, some unpleasant things have become part of the wedding culture in the country and anyone who has been to a wedding ceremony would have noticed at least one of the three listed below.

1. Parking Space

Driving to a wedding ceremony could actually make you tired and frustrated before you even step into the hall. Parking spaces are usually so little, and most times unavailable at wedding receptions and it’ll always leave guests flustered.

2. Time management

This is one problem visible in every sphere of the Nigerian society and it’s there at weddings as well.

It’s either the bride is not arriving on time at the church, or the bride and groom are both keeping everyone waiting at the reception because they have been delayed by activities at the church...

All in all, while you can be sure that fun and enjoyment will be at a premium during the enjoyment, you can also be quite certain that almost nothing will be done to time.

I have been at a wedding whose reception didn’t start till after 3pm. It’s a Nigerian wedding thing.

3. Food

Some might argue that there is a certain tribe more guilty of this than other tribes but that is not the point here.

Wherever you go for a wedding, there is every likelihood that distribution of gift items/souvenirs will be by favouritism, and that might not worry everyone so much as the favouritism that happens when it comes to distribution of meals and other edible things.



Bet everyone would freak out at this because, truly, it could be so annoying.