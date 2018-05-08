2Chainz proposes to girlfriend on MET gala red carpet

news

American rapper, 2Chainz proposed to his girlfriend Keisha Ward at The 2018 Met Gala and she said yes!!!

While the themed fundraising event which held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York on Moday, May 7 was filled with a lot of divine looks and gorgeous faces , it was 2Chainz’ proposal moment and the ring he got down with that sparkled the most.

The rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, dropped down to one knee on the red carpet to propose to his activist girlfriend Kesha Ward in a moment that was so cute according to Refinery29 fashion writer Channing Hargrove, who was at the Met Gala red carpet that it made everyone watching cheer.



Cheers to the show-stopping pair.