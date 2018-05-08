Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

2Chainz proposes to girlfriend on MET gala red carpet

There were heavenly faces and radiant looks at the MET gala 2018, but this stunning engagement moment glittered the most.

2chainz and girlfriend are engaged

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
American rapper, 2Chainz proposed to his girlfriend Keisha Ward at The 2018 Met Gala and she said yes!!!

While the themed fundraising event which held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York on Moday, May 7 was filled with a lot of divine looks and gorgeous faces, it was 2Chainz’ proposal moment and the ring he got down with that sparkled the most.

play 2Chainz gets down on one knee on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2018. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

 

The rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, dropped down to one knee on the red carpet to propose to his activist girlfriend Kesha Ward in a moment that was so cute according to Refinery29 fashion writer Channing Hargrove, who was at the Met Gala red carpet that it made everyone watching cheer.


Cheers to the show-stopping pair.

