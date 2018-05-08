10 weirdest experiences from Nigerian weddings

news

Welcome to Nigeria, where weddings are made up of the most treasurable moments happening alongside the most laughably-chaotic scenes ever!

What makes the typical Nigerian wedding grand, colourful and beautiful is a flurry of activities - some happening earlier and others occurring in real time, right at the background of ongoing ceremonies.

Sometimes, however, chaos and weirdness are not left in the background at these weddings. The madness is brought right out for all to see!



So, what's the bizarrest experience you've had at a Nigerian wedding?

Twitter user, McCarthy [@PejuMadey] asks this in a tweet shared on May 3, 2018, triggering a flood of anonymous responses ranging from rib-crackingly hilarious, to outrightly shocking and downright scandalous.

Here are 10 that grabbed our attention:

1. One room, 15 guests

Let me start. I was a bridesmaid one time and we got to the hotel the bride rented for us only to discover she paid for just one room for 8 bridesmaids, two flower girls (with their Mums), two makeup artists and her hairdresser. Tried to pay for another room and they told us It was all booked (by the bride for her other guests) and it was too late to go back home. Some of us had to sleep in the hotel reception among the hotel staffs. I cried till daybreak. - @pejumadey

Hilarious

2. Slap fest

Bride slapped her brother-in- law because he stepped on her while they were dancing. The husband gave her hot one back. She returned it and fight started just like that wedding scatter. Painful because food hadn't gotten to me when this started – Anonymous.

3. Danceathon!

My date left me at the wedding party because I danced with another person o. I had to go back to the dance floor and danced till they spray me money that I used to charter taxi back home – Anonymous.

4. Food fight

Bride's mother and chief caterer got into a fight. Before anyone could separate them, moimoi and strew was flying in different directions, jollof rice was raining everywhere and they we're stoning meat like tennis – Anonymous.



5. Salsa slide

My uncle and his wife were dancing salsa. As he rolled her like this she staggered and fell into the wedding cake - Anonymous.

Bizarre

6. Ghost groom

Okay this may sound really unbelievable but it's true… l was the photographer at this wedding and when I was editing, I noticed that all of the pictures I took with the couples in it, the husband didn't appear... Only a blurry white line like flash covered it. I've heard of stuff like that in movies but this is the first time I actually saw it.

I went there with three cameras but only one came back working. Now the strange thing is, the husband appeared in normal phone cameras so everyone thinks the fault was from me. The bride didn't even pay me my balance and almost got me arrested. I don't even want because I feel that was a strange occurrence and while we argued about the photos, the husband was quiet all through – Anonymous.



Scandalous

7. Sneaky bride

I followed my friend to a wedding but we slept and the bride’s place a day before. Getting ready for engagement the next morning I was looking for the bathroom only for me to barge in on the wife-to-be and another man doing things - - the way I ran out I fell into crate of eggs – Anonymous.

8. Hidden secrets

Let me drop my own gist. Not wedding per say o. Introduction... during the process of the introduction they found out the bride is the groom's father's daughter. Apparently the man impregnated the girl's mother when he was transferred to her state from work and he cut all ties with her when they transferred him back home. Plot twist, the girl is pregnant for the guy - - - everybody just dey shout and scream that day – Anonymous.

9. Side kids

Went to a wedding in Ibadan and my father that travelled to Benin since Thursday was the bride's father - that's how we found out our mum was the Lagos wife and we were side children. – Anonymous.



10. Signing out

So this guy I used to date invited me to his Bach eve. We actually broke up because we are both AS but the attraction was still there. From Bach eve we ended up at his hotel and we knacked till daybreak. Different styles he didn't give me when we were dating, he gave me that night.

Next morning, he dressed up and went for his wedding with a big smile on his face. Begged me to attend and I did. During the reception his boys came to call me and we did another quickie in the changing room. Don’t judge me o - Anonymous.