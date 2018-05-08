10 ways to know your girlfriend is a keeper

news

No one ever finds diamond and tosses it back into the mud. So if you ever find yourself a babe perfectly suited to your imagination of the ideal woman [or 75% close at least], best believe you have found a keeper and you should do all you can to hold her down.

As we have repeatedly said here, what suits you can only be defined by you. Everyone has special, peculiar needs and that is what the goal should always be. So when you find that ideal woman for you, barring any other incident along the line, don't hesitate to go all the way for her.

And how would you know you have found yourself a keeper? Here are 10 of the signs you will see.

1. She's a good person

This is relative and what might be good to you might not be good to the next person. Define what a good woman is to you and if she has it, this is half the work done right there.

2. Chemistry

If the two of you get along well, share a similar sense of humor and have complimentary personalities, you could be onto something big here.

3. A forgiving heart

No one is perfect so we’re all bound to make mistakes. How she reacts afterwards will determine how emotionally mature she is. Grudges are a recipe for disaster and if she finds it difficult to forgive no matter how petty the situation is, get out!

4. She has her own life

A woman who has her own life and doesn’t question what you have been up to when you’re apart because she trusts you is definitely a keeper. She understands your time together and the meaning of space. Consider putting a ring on it.

5. She's supportive

You can do no wrong before her eyes and for that reason she’s a fan of all your endeavors. She doesn’t relish bringing you down, mocking you or belittling you. You need someone to help you achieve your dreams not hinder.

6. She improves your life

If you feel she adds value and can’t live without her then you probably shouldn’t. Like wine, a good partner gets better with age. If she has made you a better person throughout the course of your relationship and you know she loves you even when she is mad at you, you better make the marriage commitment.

7. You balance each other out

If you function better together than when you’re alone the you have found your butter to your bread.

8. She doesn’t force change on you

This could be one of the most important factors. She has accepted you as you are regardless of your flaws and doesn’t try to change you.

9. People in your life like her

Approval from your friends and family do matter because they know you best and have the ability to gauge her from a critical view. If she gets along with people that matter most in your life no matter how crazy your mother is or how bad your best friend curses, that’s a plus.

10. You share similar values… and vices

It is important to meet minds on certain issues like faith, raising children, finances etc otherwise it can cause a great rift and resentment.