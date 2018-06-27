10 questions you should never ask on a first date

Avoid these mistakes and ensure there'll be a second date!
With time, your relationship will grow and everything will be revealed to you. If you want to secure a second date, avoid asking these questions.
Are you in to extort money from him or you want to spend the rest of your life with him for better or for worse?
Do you even know his favorite food and you are asking about when he plans to get married?
Your ex-boyfriend will give accept this offer.
What has that really got to do with you? The most important thing is his ex is not your relative.
Would that change how you feel about him?
Like seriously?
Just because you paid for a box of pizza doesn’t give you any right to request for a kiss.
This clearly shows you have trust issues.
One step at a time.
What size are you comfortable with?
Are you so desperate to have a ring on your finger?