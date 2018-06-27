10 questions you should never ask on a first date

news

First dates are basically to know each other and have fun. Choose one of your best clothes, wear your favorite perfume and be honest in your communication.

With time, your relationship will grow and everything will be revealed to you. If you want to secure a second date, avoid asking these questions.

How much do you earn?

Are you in to extort money from him or you want to spend the rest of your life with him for better or for worse?

When do you plan to get married?

Do you even know his favorite food and you are asking about when he plans to get married?

Can we have sex?

Your ex-boyfriend will give accept this offer.

Who is your ex?

What has that really got to do with you? The most important thing is his ex is not your relative.

What's your body count?

Would that change how you feel about him?

Will you be cool with a threesome?

Like seriously?

Can I kiss you?

Just because you paid for a box of pizza doesn’t give you any right to request for a kiss.

Will you be cool with an STD test?

This clearly shows you have trust issues.

Do you have any feeling for me?

One step at a time.

How big are you?

What size are you comfortable with?

When am I meeting your parents?

Are you so desperate to have a ring on your finger?