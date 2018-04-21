10 gorgeous heels brides could try on their wedding day

Invest in shoes that will get your wedding guests talking, will beat the test of time and a pair of heels that you can wear again.
Whether you are wearing, traditional kente apparel, jumpsuit, maxi dress or floor-length gown with ruffles, you should step up your feet game.
Invest in shoes that will get your wedding guests talking, will beat the test of time and a pair of heels that you can wear again.
You should feel confident and comfy in your wedding shoes so that you can show off your impressive dancing skills on the dancefloor.
READ ALSO: 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual
1.
2.
3.
4.
READ ALSO:5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love
5.
Bridal shoe crushing This crystal Jimmy Choo though He Fell in Love The minute He saw Her Picture! Folake & Ademola #emo#4oCY##s Beautiful #Fab2018 Wedding More on www.bellanaija.com/weddings or the link in our bio #BellaNaijaWeddings White Wedding Makeup @anitabrows Planner @bisolatrendybee Bride#emo#4oCZ##s First Dress @verawang Bride#emo#4oCZ##s Second Dress @zacposen Bride#emo#4oCZ##s Third Dress @topefnr Shoe @jimmychoo Accessory @elsiejoybridal Hair @tasalahq Photography @keziie
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
#tuesdayshoesday #sparkle & #glam from @badgleymischkabride #emo#77iP## #perfectdetails #perfectdetailsweddingshoes #bridetobe #engaged #walkingdowntheaisle #bridalglam #ido #weddingshoes #bridalshoes #sparkleshoes #bridalheels #bridalaccessories #badgleymischka #badgleymischkashoes #prom #sostylish #glamshoes #glamitup #afterthedress find it -> #onlineboutique #sfbayarea #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+lgg==##