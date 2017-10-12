What you should about N-Power

It has been proven that skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic growth and social development.

There is an alarming rate of unemployment in our country. The thought of it alone brings depression to the mind of the average Nigerian youth.

Graduates are no longer better of than those with no formal education and it seems like it is a waste of time to pursue a dream course these days.

However, it is a thing of little relief to know that the Federal Government has taken a step to, at least, tackle the situation.

Not too long ago, a program dubbed N-Power was launched with the intent of setting the youths on a path of self-reliance.

And this will be done not through training alone, but also equipping unemployed graduates with the technical know-how in their self-picked professions.

Interestingly, this opportunity is made available to anyone, irrespective of tribe, who meet the following conditions.

Requirement

N-Power aspires to provide a platform where most Nigerians can access skills acquisition and development.

At this time, however, the initial modular programmes in N-Power are designed for Nigerian citizens between the ages of 18 and 35. You will need to meet the minimum requirements (if any) for your respective programme.

Generally, the selection is based on:

Must be between the age of between 18-35 years;

Must definitely possess formal education

Must possess solution finding skills and an analytical mind

Maintain a steady level of self-tutorship;

Proficient in basic computer skills such as graphics design, etc.

However, for the formal education, any post-tertiary qualification including an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) or Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) or as may be specified by the programme, will do.

Registration requirements

As a prerequisite for the N-Power program, you need to have an account set up with the official website. And the following are the requirements for opening the account:

- Username

This has to be a unique name, simple and easy to recall because it is the name that will become the I.D to your account.

- Email address

An active e-mail would be required, through this, updates and information will be able to reach you. Also, any forgotten password will be retrieved through your e-mail.

- Password

It should be picked in such a way that it becomes almost impossible for another person to get it right.

Requirements for job application

In order to fill the future job application for graduates, you will need an active email address (the one that you use to create the account) and the following:

1. Degree certificate

2. BVN

3. NYSC Number

4. NYSC discharge certificate

5. CV

6. Passport photographs.

How to apply for N-Power?

1. Go to npower.gov.ng

2. Click "Registration" where you need to fill in your username, email, and password.

3. Click "Register" after completing the form.

4. Go to your email account in order to verify your registration.

5. After verifying, go to the main page of the N-Power portal and log in using your new username and password.

6. Click on Program and you will be shown different areas to choose from.

7. After choosing an area, you will see course details, overview, different criteria and other useful information.

8. select what job you want to apply for.

9. Fill the form and provide the requirements for the employment application that were mentioned before.

10. After filling the form, click on the "Submit" button.

What you should about N-Power

N-Power is also linked to the Federal Government’s policies in the economic, employment and social development arenas.

Also, N-Power addresses the challenge of youth unemployment by providing a structure for large-scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development while linking its core and outcomes to fixing inadequate public services and stimulating the larger economy.

The modular programmes under N-Power will ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.

Additionally, the N-Power Volunteer Corp involves a massive deployment of 500,000 trained graduates who will assist to improve the inadequacies in our public services in education, health, and civic education.

Some of these graduates will also help in actualizing Nigeria's economic and strategic aspirations of achieving food security and self-sufficiency.

N-Power will also be a platform for diversifying the economy.