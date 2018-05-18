Home > Lifestyle > PPromos >

Reddyyeti is helping outdoor enthusiasts get discounts on new gear

As you're seeing new places and exploring new territory on foot, ski, or board, you probably get caught up using the same old gear that you're used to - despite the fact that it doesn't always meet your needs.

As easy as it is to find a new adventure, it's even easier to get stuck in a rut.

ReddyYeti is hoping to solve that.

And according to co-founder Josh Salvo, it came out of his own reliance on his usual favorites. In his case, it was a pair of skis.

 

ReddyYeti is a club for lovers of the great outdoors – whether they be campers, hikers, or skiers – that provides members with details on new, innovative gear as well as exclusive access to sales and discounts.

Salvo and co-founder Drew Pfundstein, both avid skiers, originally hoped to break into the outdoor space by building and designing their own skis, but in their research, they realized the sheer volume of small, untapped gear-based startups looking for new audience to market their products to.

Together, they decided to do that marketing with ReddyYeti. First, they tell niche outdoor brands' stories through a podcast. From there, they connect those startups to interested consumers, giving them the opportunity to buy the products for themselves.

 

Now, ReddyYeti serves 30,000 subscribers, giving them up to 50 percent off on products from over 120 brands. Subscribers pay a monthly fee of $4 a month (or $38 annually) and from there, get to check out the latest deals from brands that specialize in their chosen sports.

This could mean a deal on a particularly durable pair of jeans perfect for rock climbers courtesy of Boulder Denim, or a discount on an eye-catching, custom board from Deviation Skis & Snowboard for a snowboarder to rock on the slopes.

One of the greatest methods of growth for ReddyYeti has been using giveaways, open beyond their subscribers. Ten times a year, they work with different startups to offer 8-10 products for free to interested participants.

Their latest Summer Camping Giveaway, which ends May 29, has amassed nearly 400,000 entries in only a little over a month.

According to Salvo, the response has been "great" and as ReddyYeti's membership increases, so will its bank of brands. He's hoping that one day, they can boast 700-800 brands in every different niche, all for the purpose of bringing new gear on new adventures.

