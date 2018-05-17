Optoma's alexa-enabled smart projector just dropped

news

Picture this: you're chomping popcorn on the couch, practically on the edge of your seat with anticipation.

You're totally sucked into the movie thanks to your living room's projector, and feel as though you're a part of the horror film's world.

The scary movie's terrifying villain has entered the room and the hero is hiding silently in the closet when suddenly –

"Alexa, pause. I need some more popcorn."

Before today's release of the Optoma UHD51A, this would never have been your reality. But now, the brand is putting what it calls "the world's first" Alexa-supported projectors into the homes of movie viewers everywhere so that they can too can pause the scary parts and grab the popcorn.

The UHD51A, which has already sold out at Best Buy, uses customizable smart technology to integrate itself into Amazon Alexa-powered homes for voice control. It also uses a high range of pixels (140 inches or larger), colors, and dynamics to create as life-like of a picture as possible.

HDMI 2.0 inputs with HDCP 2.2 mean that it's also compatible with different devices and game consoles.

And just in case your viewing experience isn't intense enough, it's also Blu-Ray 3D-ready.

The device made its debut at CES 2018. There, Optoma UHD51A was announced as the Best Home Theater Product in the International CES 2018 “Best of CES Awards” presented by Engadget.

Basically, the UHD51A makes it possible to bring the movie theater experience home with you. You'll just have to make your own popcorn.