A lot of people are interested in starting a laundry business, but the issue is they don't know how to go about it.

The process might even seem difficult for a novice, thus resulting to discouragement.

However, it suffices to say that a laundry business is not only easy to start, it is also profitable as well.

Reason for this is that, though a good number of people appreciates the feeling that comes with wearing a neatly ironed clothes, they are either too busy or lazy to do their laundry themselves.

So, if you can offer them the privilege of doing it, you will be rewarded with profit.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that there are some certain things that must fall into place in other to start the business. And it is with intention of letting you know those things that this article was created.

Read on to see the steps to take in other to start a laundry business

1. Find a good location

The importance of this step cannot be overemphasized because, for a dry cleaning business to succeed, it must be sited in a good location.

And as a matter of fact, the best locations are usually highly trafficked areas, because by situating your dry cleaning shop on a busy route, with a bold signboard advertising your service, your customers would grow quicker in comparison to a quiet neighbourhood.

Also, a private estate will be a perfect place for the business to flourish as well if you can get a space for it.

Close to a relaxation spot would be fine too, because the steady coming of people to the spot would get them to notice your business faster and in return, your patronage will grow.

2. Secure the needed equipment and resources

Once you've succeeded in getting a good location to set up the business, next is for you to secure all the necessary equipment that will help make your business services efficient.

The following are what you should be looking at:

Washing machines

A washing basin to separate and soak different materials and colours of clothing

A generator set to power your laundry business in case of an electricity outage

A garment conveyor to hang the finished clothes

An ironing table to straighten and fold the dried clothes with an industrial steam iron

Starch

Laundry detergents specifically used by dry cleaners

A water storage or tank

Wooden shelves

Clothe hangers

Tags

Nylons

Buckets

Two employees

3. Promote the business

At this stage, you should be done with the setup process. In other words, before you proceed with the promotion of the business, everything with regards to the business should be in place.

Only when this is done can you then proceed to promote the business through the following: Putting up a large banner outside your dry cleaner Sharing flyers in the surrounding neighbourhoods. Promoting the business through social media platforms Branding a vehicle, if you can afford one, to be used in a pick-up & delivery service. Offer some free services. Price your items fairly.

Note

It requires a technical know how. You can't just wake up and set up a laundry shop. You will need to first know how to run a laundry shop, operate the machines, take customers order, sort the clothes, etc.

Therefore, establishing a laundry business requires a lot of technical experiences in order to be able to manage and control the affairs of the business.

However, in as much as the above fact cannot be denied, it is also important to note that the techniques of running one are not impossible to obtain.

You can start with hiring one or two persons that are experienced in the field and with time, you too will master the process.