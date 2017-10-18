How to effectively manage a shopping mall

There seems to be an ever-increasing competition among shopping malls.

And the reason for this is that it the demand for it is getting higher on a daily basis; thus making it a very lucrative business.

But like every other business, the successfulness of a shopping mall depends greatly on the hand managing it.

In other words, a shopping mall will fail if it is being managed by an incompetent hand and succeed if the case is reversed.

Owing to this, it is, therefore, important for us to know what shopping mall management means.

What is mall management?

Mall management can be defined as an overall operation and maintenance of the entire building infrastructure, which includes the services and utilities, ensuring that they are used in a way that is consistent with the purpose for which it was acquired.

To simply put it, mall management covers the supervising of functions, operations, marketing, accounts and customer service.

How to manage a shopping mall?

1. Location

The location where the mall is being sited plays a huge role in regards to the offered services intended by the mall.

Generally, in other to pick a perfect location, there must be a detailed survey of households in the area where the mall is to be located.

This survey includes demographics, psychographics, income levels and competition in the area.

It also includes both the accessibility and visibility of the area.

2. Ideal tenant mix

The term 'tenant mix' simply means the different retailers or service providers present in the mall as well as the amount of space they operate in.

The importance of admitting the right service providers or retailers cannot be overemphasized because they are the ones that will determine is the type of consumers that will come to the mall.

It is true that shopping centres usually witness a mix of catchment crowd as well as people who are from outside the catchment area.

And should it happen that there is a mismatch between the needs of the people and the services of the tenant, business will find it difficult to flourish: thus affecting the image of the mall.

Nobody wants to do business where activities aren't going the way they are supposed to go.

3. Facility management

Facility management is the management of people, place, process, and technology in a building.

The management does not only provide specialized services to malls, which ranges from parking, security, to housekeeping and cash management, they also handle electro-mechanical services like taking fire preventive measure, access control, power management, plumbing, supply chain, marketing research, logistics, and design etc.

4. Infrastructural management

Infrastructural management is classified as the overall supervision and administration of various facilities provided to tenants, risk management measures such as adopting essential safety measures, conducting asset liability and environmental audits as well as imparting emergency and evacuation training.

5. Parking management

This is one major aspect of mall management where the level of coordination is easily noticed.

A well-managed parking space, with an easy flow of vehicles, goes a long way in making life easier for visitors.

It also makes it possible for the mall security to have a documented knowledge of the customers that usually comes around.

6. Promotions and marketing

There are promotional events that help promote brands. And like it is for brands, these events are an essential part of mall management.

Some of the most effective promotional models include celebrity visits, food festivals and talk shows, which will help in attracting more visitors and revenues to the mall.

Organizing cultural, national, and religious celebrations will also prove useful.