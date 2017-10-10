How to become a software developer

Owing to the fact that technology now plays a huge role in our everyday lives, the need for technology professionals is on the rise; especially software developers.

Who is a software developer?

A software developer is a person concerned with the dimensions of the software development, including the nitty-gritty of research, design, programming, and testing of computer software.

To simply put it, a software developer is anyone who designs and maintains a variety of computer software, which can help a company improve its efficiency.

So, with the above explanation, it is easy to understand that the quality of the developer’s creativity is the very pillar behind the applications that allow people to do specific tasks on a computer.

Here are three ways for you to become a software developer

1. Earn a degree in software engineering or a related field

Although there is no denying the fact that it is not a must for someone to earn a degree in software engineering before he/she can become a software developer, still the importance of majoring in software engineering cannot be overemphasized.

Because it will help you with the most useful background for designing and perfecting software in the corporate world.

In addition, computer science is another good choice, although it's more theoretical approach is best suited for future graduate students and R&D work.

2. Learn programming

If you really want to become a software developer, then practical software design and coding should be your first priorities. Do everything you can to get yourself involved with the process.

And you can begin by teaching yourself programming through online tutorials. You can as well make use of friends that are willing to help.

Also, you can take a massive open online course (MOOC). But if you already have some experience, collaborate with other programmers on GitHub.

3. Become an intern

Perhaps you are a software engineering students or you have some basics in the field, in other to boost your awareness, it is better for you to work as an intern.

This can be an excellent way to gain hands-on training and network with potential employers.

So how can I get an intern job, you may ask? It is easy: look for internship opportunities through job posting websites and networking.

What are the basic duties of a software developer?

1. It is the duty of a software developer to identify the needs of computer users and then make software designs to meet those needs.

2. Software developers suggest software upgrades for customers existing programs and systems.

3. Software developer designs applications or systems in part or in whole and comes up with creative ways on how the pieces will work together.

4. Software developers create a variety of models and diagrams (such as flowcharts) that instruct programmers how to write software code

5. It is the duty of the software developer to see to the continuity of a program through software maintenance and testing.

6. Document every aspect of an application or a system as a reference for future maintenance and upgrades

7. A software developer collaborates with other computer specialists to create optimum software.

What are the opportunities that come with being a software developer?

1. Always in demand.

It cannot be argued that software has not taken over the world. Even as more programmers are sprouting here and there, demand is still outpacing supply.

Software companies report that one of their greatest challenges is finding good developers.

As a matter of fact, you will not find another profession where employers are always on the lookout for an employee to employ.

2. Pays well

Developing software can create a lot of value. There is no marginal cost to selling one extra copy of software you have already developed. This combined with the high demand for developers means that pay is quite good.

There are of course occupations where you make more money, but compared to the general population, the pay of a software developer is better of.

3. Future proof

The instability of our economy makes it possible for jobs disappear ease. But more often, it is because they can be replaced by computers and software.

However, all those new programs still need to be developed and maintained, so the outlook for a software developer is quite good.

In conclusion, becoming a software developer is the same as pursuing any career path. Hard work ultimately counts. In fact, you must understand that wanting to become is not enough.

Working hard to become is the first step that you must take to actually become one.