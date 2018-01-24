Here's how to start a beauty salon business

news

The beauty salon is arguably one of the most visited centers in almost every society; because for the ladies, looking good cannot be overemphasized.

This is why the business is now listed as one of those businesses that yield instant revenue on a regular and consistent basis.

Beauty salon hardly runs out of customers as it is frequently patronized by ladies who delight in looking good at all times.

So if you're thinking of starting one but don’t know how to go about it, just relax and read on to find out what it takes to start the business.

Here is how to start a beauty salon business

1. Capital

It is almost impossible to start a business without capital. You need money to put things in place. However, you can always start small if you don’t have enough to make it big.

But if you have a reasonable amount of money and you’re willing to invest in the beauty salon business, then the next thing we should be talking about is location.

2. Location

Finding a good location is very important when it comes to starting a beauty salon business. So, you’ll have to think deeply on this.

How easy can my clients locate me? Is the area commercialized enough? Ask yourself questions like this before you finally settle for one.

However, you can actually start small if you don’t have money for a shop. All you need do is to look for any available shed in your area where you can negotiate with a little amount.

3. Dryer

It is said that the first item that tells a hairdressing salon is in operation is the availability of a dryer. And of course, you know what a dryer is.

There is no specific number of dryers that is needed to start a beauty salon business. It all depends on how big or small you've decided to go into it.

Four to six dryers would not be bad for those who want to start it big. And one or two is good if you’re starting small.

4. Generator

It will be wrong for you to start a beauty salon business without listing generator as one of your “must buy.”

And this is because no matter how little/small you want to start the business, you need a constant power supply to operate. Of course, you know it’s impossible to have that without a standby generator.

Light is needed to power the dryer, sterilize daily used item, work late at night and so on.

5. Air conditional

Although this is optional, it is very important as well. Of course, it is a no-go area for people who want to start very small. But if you have the capital to go in big, then add it to your “must buy” list.

6. Towel, shampoo, relaxers, nail accessories

Although these are the least and easiest on the list, their importance cannot be overemphasized. You will need at least two times the number of dryers when buying the towels. Shampoo and relaxer must always be available, so you’ll need as many as possible.

And for the nail accessories, it is another cool way to complement your salon business, financially.

Most salons have a section that deals on nails. This practice is referred to as manicure and pedicure. It’s a great money source in the sense that girls, ladies, and women take delight in having classy nails (both on their hands and feet).

7. Furnish your shop

While you think of how to get this done, bear in mind that a good local carpenter can help you fix the table cabinet and chair at an affordable price. Don't also forget that you will need a good standard mirror as well

Note: You don't have to be a professional hairdresser to start a beauty salon buisiness. There are people out there with the skill and they're ready to offer their service when they get paid. In other words, you can always find available hands to employ.