Here is how to start your own soap making business

There is nothing as disturbing, to the average Nigerian, as the present state of the nation’s economy.

From up North to down South the story is the same. And from East to West nothing seem to be getting better. As a result, the rate of unemployment is rising at a terrifying pace and the job security level is on the low side.

Owing to these, there has been a better time for us as a people to embrace the spirit of entrepreneurship. Because it seems to be the only way out of this messy situation.

It is with this intent that we decided to show you how to start a soap making business.

How to start soap making business?

Just like every other business, starting a soap making business must be done with both short and long-term goal in mind. Goals such as defining the extent of your business: would it be small scale or large scale soap making?

Also, you should be able to determine your capital, type of soap, brand name, know your competition(s), know your strong and weak points, know your market and finally have all legal requirements you need to run a business in Nigeria.

Here several classes of soap for you to consider

Monogrammed or personalized soaps Organic soaps Baby soaps Gender-specific Soaps Household soaps and detergents Commercial soaps and detergents Polishes and other sanitation agents.

What does it take to start a soap business?

1. Capital

On the average, fifty thousand naira should kick-start your soap making business. Of course, you do not need a shop or an outlet to start; your house is big enough to make it happen.

However, your choices should be made based on the findings from your feasibility study.

2. Equipment

Here are some of the equipment needed in soap making business: A mould, cutting machine, and a trimming machine.

Additionally, a metallic stamp for labeling would be needed as well, as it will contribute to the up-building of your brand.

Also included are miscellaneous apparatus like safety hand glove, stainless steel or plastic spoons, paper towel, stick blender, measuring cup, plastic spoons, Iye, oils, organic ingredients, scents, colours and other chemicals.

Method for preparation

1. Choose your recipe and assemble your ingredients

2. Prepare your mould by lining inside with parchment paper

3. Start the measuring

4. Weigh all ingredients including the liquid ones

5. With your hand gloves and goggles on, measure out your Iye and pour the Iye into a water or other liquid.

6. While the Iye solution is cooling, weigh out the oil and butter

7. Before mixing, make sure your Iye and oil are at the same temperature.

8. Using a stick blender, mix the Iye and the oil together. And while you do, keep checking the temperature.

9. Pour the mixture into the prepared mould smoothing the top with a wooden spoon.

10. Cover with the mould top.

11. Leave for about 24 to 36 hours

You'll have the finished product ready for the market when you unmould it.

Where And How To Sell Your Soap?

There are several sales channels through which your soap can be sold. As a starter, try to take your eyes of the market and begin with family members and friend.

Encourage them with good prices and as they would help you spread the gospel of your product. Quality should be your concern as a starter, not profit because once you do it well, your product will sell itself.