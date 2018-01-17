Here are three vital courses for new programmers

news

When you think of Python, think of a high-level, interpreted, interactive and object-oriented scripting language; because that is what it is.

Python is designed to be highly readable. It uses English keywords frequently where other languages use punctuation. In addition, it has fewer syntactical constructions than other languages.

Four basic things every beginner should know about Python:

1. Python is Interpreted

Python is processed at runtime by the interpreter. You do not need to compile your program before executing it. This is similar to PERL and PHP.

2. Python is Interactive

You can actually sit at a Python prompt and interact with the interpreter directly to write your programs.

3. Python is Object-Oriented

Python supports Object-Oriented style or technique of programming that encapsulates code within objects.

4. Python is a Beginner's Language

Python is a great language for the beginner-level programmers and supports the development of a wide range of applications from simple text processing to WWW browsers to games.

Added to the above basics, is our tutorial for today. And in our today’s tutorial, we shall concern ourselves with Python Environmental Setup, Python Basic Syntax, and Python Variable types.

So, if you're a beginner in the world of programming, this tutorial is exactly what you need to get started.

1. Environment Setup

In other for us to learn how to setup our Python environment, we will learn first about Local Environment Setup, Installing Python, Getting Python, Unix and Linux Installation, Windows Installation, Macintosh Installation and more.

In this tutorial, you learn everything there is to learn on how to setup a Python environment.

See here for the complete tutorial on how to setup a Python environment

2. Python Basic Syntax

It is true that the Python language has many similarities to Perl, C, and Java. However, there are also differences between the languages.

In this lecture, you will be introduced to First Python Program, Script Mode Programming, Python Identifiers, Reserved Words, Lines and Indentation, Multi-Line Statement, Quotation in Python, Comment in Python, Using Blank Lines, Waiting for the User, Multiple Statement on a Single Line, Multiple Statement Group as Suite and Command Line Argument.

Here is everything you need to know about Python Basic Syntax.

3. Python Variable Types

In programming, variables are reserved memory locations that are used for the storage of values.

In other words, when you create a variable you reserve some space in memory.

And it is based on the data type of a variable that the interpreter allocates memory and decides what can be stored in the reserved memory.

It is possible for integers, decimals or characters to be stored in different variables by assigning different data types to variables.

In this tutorial, you will be introduced to nine different topics; these topics will make it possible for you to understand everything there is to know about Python variable types.

Here is the complete tutorial on Python variable types

