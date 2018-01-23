Here are five easy ways to make money online

news

If you ask those who have experienced it, they'll tell you that making money online comes with a sweet feeling.

Especially when you don't have to kill yourself in the name of 9 - 5.

Everybody, including those with jobs, wants to make some extra cash to match up with the daily expenses.

However, one of the easiest ways to make some money is to go online and source for platforms where your services are needed.

You can also start-up your own blog if you're skilled enough and generate hundreds of thousands for yourself.

Here are five easy ways to make some cool cash online

1. Freelance

Freelance workers are sometimes represented by a company or a temporary agency that resells freelance labor to clients; others work independently or use professional associations or websites to get work.

However, making money from home cannot be easier than this.

So, be you a web designer; a web developer, a graphic designer, a social media marketer, or a writer, all you need do is to register yourself on a freelance market and fill in your profile.

Examples of the freelance market include, Up work, Guru, Freelancer; Fiverr, Peopleperhour, Toptal, iWriter, and Simplyhired.

2. Blogging

Blogging is not as difficult as it may seem; it is not very easy, either. However, if you can get your own website and provide latest gist and information on any particular or various topics, it will generate traffic to the website.

You can then proceed to monetize your blog with pay per click program and affiliate product to earn more money.

And in other to maintain your traffic, you will have to keep writing regularly and sharing your contents on social media platforms.

So, you think you can become a blogger, go ahead and become one. After all, if it is properly done, it can generate some good amount of cash.

Blogging, on the other hand, needs a bit of patience before you can start making real money from it.

3. Become a virtual or personal assistant

If flexibility is what you want then you should go for this; because as a virtual assistant, your job to can be profiting and flexible at the same time.

You'll have the freedom to maintain multiple clients at once which means you can easily fill gaps in your week or work overtime if you need to.

A virtual assistant will generally charge £15-20 depending on the specifics of their job.

And examples of the types of jobs include; blogger outreach, product listings, research and responding to emails.

4. Content writing

If you have good writing skills and know how to present ideas then you're in for this. Trust me, people are making money from offering this service.

As a freelance writer, you will be paid on the basis of the number of characters or words you write. And interestingly, payment is based on the level of your writing skills.

So the more you write, the more money you make.

To start writing content online, sign up on any of the aforementioned freelance marketplaces and find writing categories to apply for.

5. Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is a marketing arrangement by which an online retailer pays commission to an external website for traffic or sales generated from its referrals.

Guess where you come in? Yes, you're the referral. And it goes to say that you get a commission when someone buys the product.

And just like content writing, affiliate marketing is organized in such a way that the more product you sell, the more money you will make. To start selling products, you need to join the affiliate network and find a product you can market online.

You will be given a link to your ID which you will promote online when you join. And as people click and buy the product through your link, you get a percentage.