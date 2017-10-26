It does not require much thinking for one to realize that skill acquisition is what we need to reduce the high rate of unemployment.

But unfortunately, our educational system does not allocate room for such. If much emphasis were placed on the development of talent and skills as it is placed on studies, we would have made progress as a people.

Because in the absence of white collar jobs, as it is at the moment, the utilization of personal skills would make it possible for one to survive with ease.

However, it is important to note that the acquisition of vocational skill is not limited to the unemployed. Vocational skill is just as useful to everyone as it is to anyone.

Our job security in this country is poor and the take-home pay is not different either. But with vocational skill, you're certain that come what may, you can never be jobless.

On the other hand, it can as well generate extra income for low salary earners.

Here are five vocational skills that everyone should consider having.

1. Photography

Memories are priceless. And a good number of people love to create and keep memories: this can only be done through photos.

Unarguably, there is a good market and demand for photographers in Nigeria.

If you could get yourself involved, you will be amazed at the costs of making photos and videos at weddings and other events.

Apart from weddings and other events, you can also become a freelance photographer, as well as selling your pictures online.

There are thousands of photographers showcasing their talents on the internet, there's room for you to become one.

2. Digital marketing skill

Among many other things, social media has proven to be an effective marketing tool in today's society. Owing to this, it can be said that the importance of social media cannot be overemphasized.

As an effective vehicle for reaching millions of people simultaneously, there is a lot of money to be made on social media if it is properly harnessed.

Companies and brands are aware of this and have begun to make use of it by hiring digital marketers.

You can always get along by maximising your social media accounts today through learning how to market goods and services online.

All that is required of you is an internet connection, a mobile device or a laptop.

3. Food services

Food is one of man's basic necessities, and there is an endless demand for it around the world.

It is wrong to start assuming that there can be too many food vendors, simply because, irrespective of social strata, every one of us needs food to survive.

One does not need to obtain a degree in food studies in other to own a fine dining restaurant. Just a few months of training is enough to make you a caterer.

As a matter of fact, a lot of young people have acquired training as chefs and have been able to build food brands that have earned them some fortune.

Interestingly, the majority of them even operate from the comforts of their home with the help of social media.

So, why not take advantage of this skill by acquiring it and start making money for yourself.

4. Manufacturing skills

It is a well-known fact that a lot of people that acquire vocational skills in the manufacturing trade are often hired to pass on the knowledge to another set of people or to work in manufacturing agencies.

On the other hand, some of them have moved on to manufacture their own products for sale.

Examples of such Products include liquid soaps, bar soaps, ointments, balm, and detergents.

5. Fashion design

The fashion industry is counted among the industries with the highest rate of demand. As a matter of fact, the industry can be said to be an escape route for young Nigerians, from unemployment and poverty.

Though acquiring the skill is paramount, but the driving force here is passion.

Because with passion, acquiring the needed skill can be achieved with a year. And when enough skill is achieved, starting up your own tailoring shops and fashion lines becomes the next thing.

However, before you start doubting the possibility of you growing big in the industry, try to remind yourself that, just like everywhere else, consistency and self-determination is the key to successfulness.