Weird saving tricks of 6 wealthy men

These guys are wealthy, successful in their fields and also very powerful people in the world.

Mere hearing their name, your imagination is filled with how they get everything they want with just a snap of their fingers and everything is at their beck and call.

But you'll be surprised with all the wealth they have acquired, these set of guys have a weird and crazy saving lifestyle that has become part of their everyday life. Funny as it looks, it works for them well.

Here are some crazy money-saving habits from six of the world's wealthiest men

1. Warren Buffett

He is one of the foremost billionaires in the world, with over a net worth of $80 billion.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has been getting his breakfast of two bacon, egg and cheese every morning for the over 54 years at Macdonalds for $3.17 or probably less.

2. Bill Gates

The philanthropist is actually not much of a fashionista. He has a very simple fashion sense.

The Microsoft co-founder with a net worth of over $88 billion still wears a $10 wristwatch.

3. Michael Bloomberg

The CEO of Bloomberg media company and former New York mayor had just two pairs of shoes which he wore for 10 years.

They were two pairs of black loafers which he wears to work for over a decade. He says you only need to do a resoling and a re-heeling instead of throwing it away and getting a new shoe

4. Azim Premji

It is very rare to see a chairman of a company keeping tabs on little things but the case is different for the chairman of the Indian tech company Wipro limited does.

Azim Premji keeps a tab on the number of toilet tissue paper his employees use and also makes sure they put off all light before closing for the day.

5. Ingvar Kamprad

CEO of Swedish company Ikea says he gets his haircut done at a cheap price and also shops at a flea market.

For people who don't know what a flea market is. It is a place where old and used items are sold at a very cheap price.

He said he usually tries to get his haircut done when he is in a developing country. He also said he patronizes flea markets a lot.

6. David Cheriton

The Canadian computer professor and venture capitalist has a very weird but frugal lifestyle. He reuses tea bags. He also takes the public transport to work.

Even if we all think it funny and weird that they have all these wealth and still have a simple lifestyle, we should actually learn from it.

Think about it, how many of the things you buy or acquire, do you really use?

Remember. If you don't need it, don't get it.