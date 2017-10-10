Turning loose change into cool cash

It is a sad case that we don't use coins anymore in Nigeria compared to other countries across the world. Other foreign countries still use coins and this counts as their loose change.

But for the case of Nigeria, our loose change starts from 5 naira note to the 50 naira note.

We all have loose change everywhere, some of them we even forget where we put them. You know that feeling when you are washing your cloth and find a loose change in your cloth. Such excitement.

The naira notes you feel don't really have any value, the naira note you feel if it gets lost, it won't affect your bank account.

You may feel the loose change doesn't affect you, but in the long run, it does. At the moment, loose change might not add up to anything, but imagine if you saved your loose changes every day. Instead of discarding these naira notes, why not find a way to turn it into cool cash. As long as you have the patience to watch it grow, you are good to go.

The first step to turning your change to cool cash is to get a change jar or a piggy bank.

With the aim of putting your loose change into it at the end of the day. So after each day, you keep putting all the loose change you get from the bus or cab driver or the food vendor into the jar. You need to make it a daily ritual. Watch it grow, as days turn into weeks and weeks into months, taking it to a year or more.

You can have an end-goal to it. Probably if you want to get something valuable for yourself and you feel you have enough in your change jar.

If you don't have an end-goal, you can save it for the rainy day. Just empty the change jar and go straight to the bank to put it into your savings account or just open a fresh account for saving the accumulated change and start a new process of putting loose change into the jar.

You need to follow through on all loose change you have saved.

I remember when my grandpa passed away, my cousins and I found a whole lot of coins and old notes in a container. When we calculated how much it was worth, it amounted to over 10,000 naira. But too bad, because it was already useless by then.

Imagine if grandpa had put it in a bank or had spent it on something valuabe. So sad he didn't follow through with it.

It a simple and frugal way of saving money. Give it a try today and watch your loose change grow into hundreds of thousands or millions as the case may be.