The disparity between naira and other african currency

Naira Depreciation This is the difference between Naira and other African Currencies

I felt only a few African countries could have stronger currencies than the naira but was shocked and ashamed with what I found out.

Different denominations of the naira play

Different denominations of the naira

I wanted to do an online transaction with an online fashion brand abroad. Of course, I always make sure I check the exchange rate before I place an order, to know how much I would be spending in naira.

As usual, after calculating the exchange rate, what i wanted to get was on the high side. I just became humble and cancelled the transaction.

I started thinking if the disparity between dollar and naira is so insane, what will be the exchange rate of the naira to the currencies of other African countries. I picked 25 random African countries and compared their currencies with the naira.

Before I started my findings. I felt only a few African countries could have stronger currencies than the naira but boy was I shocked and ashamed with what I came up with.

Check out the latest exchange rate of the Nigerian naira compared to some random African countries currency.

1. South Africa - 1 Rand = 26.28 Naira

2. Ethiopia - 1 Birr = 13.30 Naira

3. Ghana - 1 Cedi = 81.96 Naira

4. Gambia - 1 Dalasi = 7.60 Naira

5. Kenya - 1 Shilling = 3.48 Naira

6. Liberia - 1 Dinar = 3.05 Naira

7. Swaziland - 1 Lilangeni = 26.55 Naira

8. Tunisia - 1 Dinar = 145.90 Naira

9. Zambia - 1 kwacha = 36.7 Naira

10. Angola - 1 kwanza = 2.17 Naira

11. Lesotho - 1 Loti = 26.55 Naira

12. Libya - 1 Dinar = 262.77 Naira

13. Morrocco - 1 Dirham = 38.32 Naira

14. Madagascar - 1 Ariary = 0.12 Naira

15. Mauritius - 1 Rupee = 10.5 Naira

16. Malawi - 1 kwacha = 0.50 Naira

17. Mozambique - 1 Metical = 5.8 Naira

18. Namibia - 1 Dollar = 26.55 Naira

19. Seychelles - 1 Rupee = 26.38 Naira

20. Sudan - 1 pound = 53.89 Naira

21. Botswana - 1 Pula = 34.60 Naira

22. Cape Verde - 1 Escudo = 3.82 Naira

23. Algeria - 1 Dinar =  3.18 Naira

24. Egypt - 1 Pound =  20.45 Naira

25. Eritrea - 1 Nakata =  23.52 Naira

The currencies of some worse economies in Africa have better value than the naira.

So the question is - Do you think Nigeria's naira is the weakest currency in Africa and the world at large and what is the way forward to strengthen the naira.

Share your thoughts and comments.

