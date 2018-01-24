Questions you need to ask before buying a used automobile

news

Before spending that money to get a used automobile, you need to ask some questions.

You need to be careful and make sure you are not buying something that would make you spend more repairing than the amount you bought it.

Asking questions and also finding out about a fairly used automobile is very important.

You might get a better deal if you ask questions when you are about to buy a used automobile.

ALSO READ: How to create a frugal budget

It doesn't matter if it is a car, bus or bike, you need to ask these questions when you're about to buy any autombile.

Here are the questions you need to ask before buying a used vehicle.

1. Why is the used vehicle up for sale?

This is the first question you need to ask when you are about buying a used vehicle.

If you do not get good, convincing and concrete answers to your question then you should re-think buying such vehicle.

2. What is the condition of the vehicle?

You need to know what condition of the vehicle you are about to buy is in. Ask questions on the engine, the body and other important parts of the vehicle.

3. How many people have owned the vehicle?

You should ask how many owners the vehicle has had. You could get a lot of information by just knowing the history of the vehicle.

ALSO READ: 3 major principles to make more money

But be careful buying a car with a history of many owners. You should be suspicious about it.

4. Is the car safe?

Your safety comes first, so it is important to know if the car is safe or not. Ask about the safety features of the vehicle.

Is the airbag intact, does the automobile have a child safety lock. All these safety features questions must be asked when buying a vehicle.

5. Who was the primary driver?

You need to know the primary driver of the vehicle to give you an idea how the car was handled responsibly and with care.

Was he a rough driver or not, why does the primary driver want to sell it?