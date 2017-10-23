Money talk before marriage

Most people look forward to the day they get married and start a new family. But before taking the big step of starting a union with your significant other, it is very crucial to start having the money and financial talks.

This conversation needs to take place before you think of tie the knot.

Money and financial matters is a critical issue when it comes to marriage. You shouldn't be afraid to have money talks with your fiance or fiancee. You need to be on the same page with your intending spouse.

Here are the money issues you need to discuss before you get married to your fiance or fiancee

1. Financial Goals

As intending husband and wife, you need to know each other short-term goals and also long-term goals and discuss them.

How much you guys want to put into savings and also emergency savings. How much to be contributed every month. Where to put your savings. All these questions are very important before thinking about marriage.

2. Bank Accounts

A lot of couples have issues when it comes to having a bank account and what kind of bank account to run.

There is also a big issue of owning a joint account between couples. And it all boils down to how much you trust each other.

It is best as couples to have both separate accounts for personal use and also joint account for family projects.

3. Debt

Before thinking of settling down, it is important to clear a personal debt. It won't be fair to bring in unpaid debt into a new union which might affect your spouse.

If you know you can't clear a debt, make sure you are honest about your financial status to your intending spouse, discuss and plan for how both of you can pay it off. Honesty is very important when it comes to financing.

4. Budgeting

It won't be too good to start talking about how you guys would budget your income when you are already in the marriage. Discuss how you guys would handle budgeting before getting married.

What to spend money on, how much to spend monthly. Your finance should be organized. It is very important to plan ahead.

5. Retirement

It is never too early to start talking about retirement. Matter of fact, the earlier the better.

Ask yourselves where you see each other in the future financially. How you want to achieve your retirement goals.