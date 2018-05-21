Home > Lifestyle > Money >

Meghan Markle's net worth is pretty massive even without royal status

Meghan Markle's net worth has accumulated to around $5 million (£3.7m).Her annual salary totalled $450,000 (£333,000) while she was working on Suits.

Megan Markle is the newest member of the royal family after marrying Prince Harry.

She has been plunged into class, status, and major wealth after tying the royal knot with Prince Harry on May 19.

Meghan was best known for her role as Rachel Zane on the television show Suits before she got the royal engagement.

She made over $50,000 (£37,000) per Suits episode and her annual salary totalled $450,000 (£333,000), which included money gained from acting and sponsorship opportunities.

What is Meghan Markle's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meghan is currently worth $5 million (£3.7m).

Her net worth is just a smidgen of Kate Middleton's $10 million (£7.4m) and is insignificant compared to her future husband Prince Harry's net worth of $40 million (£29.6m).

How did Meghan Markle make her money?

She also grabbed $80,000 (£59,300) worth of sponsorship and endorsement opportunities.

For appearing in the film Remember Me in 2010 she made $187,000 (£138,000)  and $171,429 (£127,000) for The Candidate.

Meghan also leased an Audi SUV worth around $54,000 (£40,000), acting as a brand ambassador for the brand, but she ended her lease early and used a chauffeur for the end of her job on Suits.

