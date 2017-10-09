Making money lessons fun for kids

Home > Lifestyle > Money >

The earlier you show the child the importance of money, the better. Because it has a way of making them financial savvy as they grow up.

Kids and their piggy banks

It is very important to teach children about money and financial matters but to be honest as long as you give children pocket money, I don't think children at a very young age would care about anything concerning money.

Children might find the money and financial talks really boring.

So to catch their attention you need to make financial teachings fun and interesting for them.

Make financial lessons fun for kids

Children are not really taught about money and financial literacy in school, so it is advisable as parents to let them know about the basics of money as they grow. Knowing the value of money is essential to financial literacy. Teach them about saving and spending.  Show them how much things cost around the house. By doing this they know the worth of money.

During holiday break is a good way to show your children on how to be financially prudent. Doing it during holiday periods keep them active even when they don't have to think of school.

Cartooned themed monopoly board game

You could show teach children about money by indulging them in monetary games. A good example of a monetary game is Monopoly. There are different cartoon themed monopoly board games you could get for kids.

It is fun and at the same time engaging. Put them through the board game and watch them display their financial strength and at the same time fascinated by the colours and cartoon characters.

An online money game for kids

You can also teach them by learning with them. There are various games and activities online for different age grades with enough resources the whole family can all learn from. 

There are sing-along songs and animated videos, comic books which talk about savings, interests and every other thing that has to do with finance.

A comic strip talking about saving

ALSO READ: Money rules for your children

Surf the web for funny video clips for children that talk about money, or search for where you can get dvds on money that are fun for children.

As parents, you serve as guides, putting them through financial lessons and making them financial intelligent as they grow older.

