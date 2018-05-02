If you follow these 3 steps, you'll meet your financial goals

news

Do you have a dream, financial goals or targets you're seriously working to meet? You need to follow certain steps to achieve the dream.

It may be easy to spell out ones financial goals like paying off one's debts, saving for retirement, buying a home and saving for the future of one's kids. All these look pretty easy to put down on paper.

But to bring them to reality, you need some degree of financial disciplines and get yourself schooled in financial literacy.

Hey, you don't need to worry about this, it isn't as difficult as it sounds. Just follow these three simple steps and you'll meet your financial goals.

1. Know where your financial stand

Before you set your goals, you need to understand your financial stand. This is not all about how much you have in your bank account but your holistic financial strength.

How do you determine this? It's simple. This means you have to be very conscious of these three things: your income, your credit-worthiness and your debt.

Let's break it down.

Say you earn N150,000 every month and you are to service a loan of N500,000 over a period of eight-month, this means you'll probably be paying less than N80,000 from your income to service the loan. If you are frugal, the N70,000 will still be enough to cover your needs.

The fact that you have enough earning to pay your debt makes you credit-worthy. So, once you understand this, you can then set your goals based on this financial picture.

2. Know where your money is going

As earlier stated, reaching financial goals require some levels of financial discipline.

You need to monitor your spending habit by developing a budget, track your expenses and savings. You'll also need to always distinguish between your needs and wants and at the same time avoid all forms of unnecessary spending.

3. Know exactly what you want to do with your money

Before you start saving to meet your financial goals, you need to ask yourself what exactly you are saving for. Don't just put your money away thinking you are working towards your financial freedom.

Do you want to buy a home and at the same time wish to have a car? You'll need to come up with a priority first and save your money for it.

With these three tips, you can become more aware of your financial strength and have a better sense of how to manage your money to meet your goals.