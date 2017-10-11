Humble beginning of 4 billionaires

Have you ever wondered how some of the world's richest people you look up to started their hustle and how they got to where they are right now?

While some had the passion which turned into a successful venture, others had to put in so much work to the top.

1. Mark Zuckerberg

The founder of facebook was born to a dentist father and psychiatrist mother. His story is that of passion which turned into a massive fortune.

He started out while he was a student at Harvard University, creating a social network service, Facemash a predecessor of facebook, which was only meant for Harvard student but due to its popularity began to expand to other schools and giving birth to facebook. In 2004, he dropped out of harvard to follow his facebook dream.

2. Oprah Winfrey

Before we all knew her as The queen of all media, before starting her talk show and later having her television network, Oprah had a very rough beginning, born in the rural part of Mississippi to teenage.

A victim of sexual abuse which left her traumatized in rural. All these didn't deter her as she went to school until she finally got a scholarship to study at Tennessee State University and later pursuing a career in media and before the clocked 20 became the first female black news presenter and the rest they say is history. Today Oprah Winfrey is worth $3 billion. Her story was that of perseverance and determination.

3. Bill Gates

The nerdy looking co-founder of Microsoft, also a philanthropist was meant to follow in his father's footprint by studying law.

He started a pre-law degree at harvard but due to his love for computer science, he took courses in mathematics and computer science. He dropped out after spending two years at harvard to start a computer software company with his friend Paul Allen. His love for computer programming made him attain the height of richest man in the world till date.

ALSO READ: Weird saving tricks of 6 wealthy men

4. Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett dubbed the Oracle of Omaha was born in Nebraska to a stockbroker father. He had a thing for investing from a very young age.

He bought his first stock at the age of 11. With a friend, he had a moving business by just getting a used pinball machine which they put in a barbing salon He had made over $50,000 by the age of 16. All these prepared him for bigger things to come. He is regarded as one of the smartest investors in history. He is worth over $75 billion.

Before giving up on that idea you have, or backing out due to frustration or lack of funds, take a thing or two out of the humble beginning of these world famous billionaires and keep forging ahead. You might just be the next Bill Gates.