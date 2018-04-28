news

Food delivery business is arguably one of the lucrative businesses in Nigeria today.

And this is due to the fact that people rarely have time to their cooking these days, especially the working class.

Also, technology is beginning to play a huge role in our everyday lives, and the way we buy food, and. Most people now prefer to buy food online, as it is more convenient and comfortable than going out to a fast food or bucker to do the buying.

So, if you are thinking of a good business to start with less capital, then this is exactly what you need because, unlike most businesses, it doesn't require a big capital to start.

However, it is important to note that just like every business, the usefulness of feasibility studies cannot be overemphasized. Reading this article is not enough to equip you with everything you need to get started.

Try to find out the ins and outs of the business; the setbacks and possible problems that are likely to be experienced, as it will help you prepare yourself through an effective business plan.

Here's how to start a food delivery business

1. Business plan

A business plan is a formal statement of business goals, reasons they are attainable, and plans for reaching them. It is here you plot every possible means to achieve success, and it should be the first step to take before any other step.

2. Location

Unlike most businesses where you will need to locate your business in a very busy area to attract more customers, it is quite different with food delivery business. Different in the sense that your customers are not coming to you, it is the other way round.

Nevertheless, if you can get a location closer to offices and industries, it will make it easier for your courier to deliver on time.

3. Register your business name and create a website

Register your business name so that you don’t share the same name with other people.

Also, create a website that will allow customers to place their orders online.

Of course, it is here on the website that you're expected to display menus, and prices online for easy ordering.

4. Hire staff

One of the numerous reasons why you will need to hire staff is that if you can’t afford to buy a vehicle to deliver food to your customers from the beginning of this business.

However, you can hire cab drivers, tricycle riders, or power bike riders to help you in delivering food to your customers, also if you are growing you will need more hands in the kitchen and in the delivery process.

5. Advertise your business

The importance of advertising your business cannot be overemphasized, because it is very important in any business; as it will help you reach out to your potential customers.

You could place your advert online ie through world wide web, through fliers, through newspapers or any other means of advert you can think of, you need to display pictures of sumptuous meals on every of your advert, it will definitely invite prospective customers.

6. Know the importance of customer care

Your customer care service plays a huge role in the successfulness of the business. It is advisable to play this role yourself, but if you must get another to help you do it then the person you are hiring must be polite and respectful.