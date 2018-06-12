How to start a resume writing business

news

The idea of starting a resume writing business might seem laughable to an average person.

But what is unknown to most people is that the services of qualified resume writers are in demand, especially when the economy is bad and more people looking for work.

Research findings have it that the average time a recruiter looks at a resume is five to even seconds. And with 76 per cent of resumes being discarded for an unprofessional email address, it takes a written resume to catch the attention of a recruiter.

So if you have experience writing resumes, there are opportunities to launch a new career by starting a resume writing business.

And by so doing, you can help clients gain successful employment by crafting a resume that stands out from the crowd with the use of persuasive words, creative phrases.

Here's what you need to know to help you start a resume writing business

1. Choose a niche

There are many different career niches you can specialize in, such as legal, accounting, sales, tech, insurance, healthcare, and on and on. While some resume writers are generalists and work with anyone, it is much easier and sometimes more lucrative to choose a specific niche.

2. Become a certified resume writer

There are several different certifications that can be achieved. Study the requirements for each level of certification and decide which one is appropriate for you. The most common certifications are Certified Professional Resume Writer (CPRW) and Master Resume Writer (MRW).

Take continuing education classes to continue attaining certifications. The credentials will help you find clients and jobs.

3. Put together a portfolio

You should have a digital resume portfolio as well as a printed version so you can email samples of your work when requested.

Write your own resume, you might want to do several versions, which can demonstrate your ability to write simple and complex resumes.

Write resumes for friends, family members and colleagues. This will give you practice and help you build your portfolio.

4. Promote your business

The only way you can promote your business professionally is through advertisement. And you can do this by creating a website to enable you give potential clients information about you and your professional background.

You can also make business cards to create awareness as well.

5. Invest in your resume writing business.

As your cash flow builds, you’ll want to reinvest some of it into professional development. Luckily, they are events, conferences, webinars, teleconferences, online courses, books, membership sites, mastermind groups, and coaching sessions – there is something to fit every budget and every niche.

By investing in yourself and your business, you gain the knowledge, information, and skills to make your resume writing business a success.

6. Look for work online

Thanks to email and video chat, you can write resumes from home for anyone around the world.

Whats the difference between a resume and a CV?

A resume, or résumé, is a concise document typically not longer than one page as the intended the reader will not dwell on your document for very long. The goal of a resume is to make an individual stand out from the competition.

While a CV (Curriculum Vitæ, which means course of life in Latin) is an in-depth document that can be laid out over two or more pages and it contains a high level of detail about your achievements, a great deal more than just a career biography.

The CV covers your education as well as any other accomplishments like publications, awards, honours etc.